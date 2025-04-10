Rajasthan's Karauli, Baran, and Dholpur to Get High-Tech Anganwadi Centres
Good News for Karauli, Baran, and Dholpur: Pen drives and Wi-Fi facilities for children’s education and entertainment, along with water purifiers for clean drinking water, have been provided. LEDs will be received from the LED Directorate in a few days.
Hi-Tech Anganwadi Facilities: Selected Anganwadi centres in the district are being upgraded with hi-tech facilities like RO water purifiers, LEDs, pen drives, and Wi-Fi, similar to private schools. Nutrition gardens are also being developed at these centres, which operate in government buildings, to ensure children receive fresh and nutritious vegetables. It is noteworthy that the central government selected three aspirational districts in the state – Karauli, Baran, and Dholpur – for the development of Anganwadi centres into empowered Anganwadi centres. Proposals for 5 selected Anganwadi centres in Karauli district were sent in December 2023.
Nutrition gardens are being developed at two of these centres, while LEDs are yet to be installed at all centres. Nutrition gardens have already been developed at three centres. Jagdish Prasad Meena, Deputy Director of ICDS, informed that child painting (Bal Painting) has been conducted at the selected centres, enabling children to learn through art. Pen drives and Wi-Fi facilities have been provided for children’s education and entertainment, along with water purifiers for clean drinking water. The LEDs will be received from the directorate in a few days.
He further explained that among the selected Anganwadi centres – Asro (Todabhim), Bahadurpur Pratham (Mandrayal), Manakhur (Mandrayal), Dikoli Kalan (Sapotra), and Anganwadi Centre Jirna (Nadauti) – work on developing the nutrition garden is underway in the Mandrayal area due to the rocky terrain. At other centres, apart from LEDs, the supply of other facilities and resources has been completed.
