Rajasthan's Karauli, Baran, and Dholpur to Get High-Tech Anganwadi Centres

Nutrition gardens are being developed at two of these centres, while LEDs are yet to be installed at all centres. Nutrition gardens have already been developed at three centres. Jagdish Prasad Meena, Deputy Director of ICDS, informed that child painting (Bal Painting) has been conducted at the selected centres, enabling children to learn through art. Pen drives and Wi-Fi facilities have been provided for children’s education and entertainment, along with water purifiers for clean drinking water. The LEDs will be received from the directorate in a few days.

He further explained that among the selected Anganwadi centres – Asro (Todabhim), Bahadurpur Pratham (Mandrayal), Manakhur (Mandrayal), Dikoli Kalan (Sapotra), and Anganwadi Centre Jirna (Nadauti) – work on developing the nutrition garden is underway in the Mandrayal area due to the rocky terrain. At other centres, apart from LEDs, the supply of other facilities and resources has been completed. He further explained that among the selected Anganwadi centres – Asro (Todabhim), Bahadurpur Pratham (Mandrayal), Manakhur (Mandrayal), Dikoli Kalan (Sapotra), and Anganwadi Centre Jirna (Nadauti) – work on developing the nutrition garden is underway in the Mandrayal area due to the rocky terrain. At other centres, apart from LEDs, the supply of other facilities and resources has been completed.