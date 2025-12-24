Banswara Brutality: 10 Miscreants Abduct Woman, Gang-Rape Her Overnight; Four Suspects Detained

Given the sensitivity of the case, the investigation has been handed over to DSP Gopichand Meena. The police, acting swiftly, have so far taken 4 suspects into custody, who are being interrogated rigorously. The police are conducting raids at potential hideouts in search of other absconding accused. This incident raises serious questions about the security arrangements in the area. The police administration has stated that the culprits will be brought to justice as soon as possible and the victim will be granted justice.