24 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Banswara

Banswara Brutality: 10 Miscreants Abduct Woman, Gang-Rape Her Overnight; Four Suspects Detained

Banswara Gang Rape Case: The police, recognising the gravity of the case, have initiated swift action and have so far taken four suspects into custody.

2 min read
Google source verification

Banswara

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

gang rape

Representative Image

A chilling incident has emerged from the Banswara district of Rajasthan, where a heinous act of gang rape was committed against a woman within a police station's jurisdiction. According to information received, approximately 8 to 10 miscreants intercepted the woman and her relative on the road and carried out this horrific crime. Considering the gravity of the case, the police have initiated swift action and have so far taken four suspects into custody.

Stopped on the Road, Relative Beaten, Woman Abducted by Miscreants

On the night of the incident, the victim was travelling towards Madhya Pradesh on a motorcycle with one of her relatives. She had been living in her parental home (maayka) for the past 3 years. As they approached the Panchayat, 8-10 miscreants riding 2-3 motorcycles blocked their path. The miscreants first brutally assaulted the relative accompanying the woman and threatened to kill him before driving him away. Subsequently, they forcibly took the woman to a secluded (uninhabited) location. The miscreants held the woman captive overnight and took turns gang-raping her.

Serious Injuries to Victim's Knees, Medical Board Formed

After the incident, the victim somehow reached the police station with her aunt and lodged a complaint, narrating her ordeal. The police took immediate action and had the victim examined by a medical board. According to the team of doctors, the woman sustained serious injuries to her knees, possibly due to struggle or a fall. However, the medical board has kept the final examination report in reserve until the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report is received.

Police Investigating, 4 Suspects in Custody

Given the sensitivity of the case, the investigation has been handed over to DSP Gopichand Meena. The police, acting swiftly, have so far taken 4 suspects into custody, who are being interrogated rigorously. The police are conducting raids at potential hideouts in search of other absconding accused. This incident raises serious questions about the security arrangements in the area. The police administration has stated that the culprits will be brought to justice as soon as possible and the victim will be granted justice.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

24 Dec 2025 10:33 am

English News / Rajasthan / Banswara / Banswara Brutality: 10 Miscreants Abduct Woman, Gang-Rape Her Overnight; Four Suspects Detained

Big News

View All

Banswara

Rajasthan

Trending

Newborn Baby Found in Box in Rajasthan, Ants Crawling on Her Body

Newborn Baby Case
Crime

Massive Gold Discovery in Rajasthan’s Banswara: 11 Crore Tonnes Estimated, Exploration Tenders to Begin This November

Special

PM Modi to Launch ₹1.21 Lakh Crore Projects Across Five States from Banswara

PM Modi to give gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh crore to 5 states from Banswara Vande Bharat train New update
Banswara

Rajasthan Emerges as Nuclear Power Hub with Banswara Project Adding 5900 MW Capacity

Rajasthan Emerges as Nuclear Power Hub
Banswara

Rajasthan Scam: ₹1800 Crore Fraud Targets College Students; MP Seeks Action

rajkumar roat
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.