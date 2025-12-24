Banswara Brutality: 10 Miscreants Abduct Woman, Gang-Rape Her Overnight; Four Suspects Detained

Representative Image
A chilling incident has emerged from the Banswara district of Rajasthan, where a heinous act of gang rape was committed against a woman within a police station's jurisdiction. According to information received, approximately 8 to 10 miscreants intercepted the woman and her relative on the road and carried out this horrific crime. Considering the gravity of the case, the police have initiated swift action and have so far taken four suspects into custody.
On the night of the incident, the victim was travelling towards Madhya Pradesh on a motorcycle with one of her relatives. She had been living in her parental home (maayka) for the past 3 years. As they approached the Panchayat, 8-10 miscreants riding 2-3 motorcycles blocked their path. The miscreants first brutally assaulted the relative accompanying the woman and threatened to kill him before driving him away. Subsequently, they forcibly took the woman to a secluded (uninhabited) location. The miscreants held the woman captive overnight and took turns gang-raping her.
After the incident, the victim somehow reached the police station with her aunt and lodged a complaint, narrating her ordeal. The police took immediate action and had the victim examined by a medical board. According to the team of doctors, the woman sustained serious injuries to her knees, possibly due to struggle or a fall. However, the medical board has kept the final examination report in reserve until the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report is received.
Given the sensitivity of the case, the investigation has been handed over to DSP Gopichand Meena. The police, acting swiftly, have so far taken 4 suspects into custody, who are being interrogated rigorously. The police are conducting raids at potential hideouts in search of other absconding accused. This incident raises serious questions about the security arrangements in the area. The police administration has stated that the culprits will be brought to justice as soon as possible and the victim will be granted justice.
