3 January 2026,

Saturday

Banswara

Three Youths from Banswara Conquer Himalayas, City Celebrates Achievement

Three youths from Banswara district have achieved something remarkable. They successfully completed the 50 km long Dev Roopa Winter Summit trekking in the Himalayan range at an altitude of 4800 meters. This achievement has created an atmosphere of joy and pride in the city.

Banswara

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Inspirational Story Banswara Three young men achieved something remarkable Himalayas hoisting flag city creating joy and pride atmosphere

Image: Patrika

Courage, determination, and discipline were demonstrated on the arduous peaks of the Himalayas. Jayveer Singh Chauhan, Deputy Sarpanch of Anandpuri village, Harsh Dave, and Jalaj Jain successfully completed the Dev Roopa Winter Summit Trek in the Himalayan range. In this expedition, the youths covered a 50-kilometre track at an altitude of approximately 4800 metres.

Making the New Year 2026 memorable, three youths from Banswara district showcased courage, determination, and discipline on the difficult peaks of the Himalayas. Jayveer Singh Chauhan, Deputy Sarpanch of Anandpuri village, Harsh Dave, and Jalaj Jain successfully completed the Dev Roopa Winter Summit Trek in the Himalayan range. In this expedition, the youths covered a 50-kilometre track at an altitude of approximately 4800 metres.

The Dev Roopa Winter Summit track is considered one of the most challenging trekking routes in the country. Reaching here is extremely challenging due to extreme cold, snow-covered paths, strong winds, and lack of oxygen. Several accidents have occurred on this track in the past, highlighting its difficulty.

Physical as well as Mental Strength is Essential

The three youths underwent regular practice and training for this expedition for the past two years. They conquered this arduous track with their physical capabilities and mental fortitude.

There is an atmosphere of joy and pride among the youth due to their achievement. Public representatives and community members congratulated the three youths, calling them a source of inspiration for the youth.

03 Jan 2026 12:41 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Banswara / Three Youths from Banswara Conquer Himalayas, City Celebrates Achievement

