Three Youths from Banswara Conquer Himalayas, City Celebrates Achievement

Making the New Year 2026 memorable, three youths from Banswara district showcased courage, determination, and discipline on the difficult peaks of the Himalayas. Jayveer Singh Chauhan, Deputy Sarpanch of Anandpuri village, Harsh Dave, and Jalaj Jain successfully completed the Dev Roopa Winter Summit Trek in the Himalayan range. In this expedition, the youths covered a 50-kilometre track at an altitude of approximately 4800 metres.