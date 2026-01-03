Three Youths from Banswara Conquer Himalayas, City Celebrates Achievement

Image: Patrika
Courage, determination, and discipline were demonstrated on the arduous peaks of the Himalayas. Jayveer Singh Chauhan, Deputy Sarpanch of Anandpuri village, Harsh Dave, and Jalaj Jain successfully completed the Dev Roopa Winter Summit Trek in the Himalayan range. In this expedition, the youths covered a 50-kilometre track at an altitude of approximately 4800 metres.
The Dev Roopa Winter Summit track is considered one of the most challenging trekking routes in the country. Reaching here is extremely challenging due to extreme cold, snow-covered paths, strong winds, and lack of oxygen. Several accidents have occurred on this track in the past, highlighting its difficulty.
The three youths underwent regular practice and training for this expedition for the past two years. They conquered this arduous track with their physical capabilities and mental fortitude.
There is an atmosphere of joy and pride among the youth due to their achievement. Public representatives and community members congratulated the three youths, calling them a source of inspiration for the youth.
