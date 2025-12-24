24 December 2025,

Wednesday

Sirohi

Indian Railways: Rajasthan's Sirohi, Jalore to be Connected by New Rail Line; Work to Begin Next Year

Rajasthan New Rail Line: Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, announced that Sirohi district headquarters will soon be connected to the rail network.

Sirohi

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

Jalore-Sirohi new rail line

Sirohi: Work is being expedited on new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, and electrification to strengthen the rail network in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is set to receive another significant gift from the central government. Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, announced that Sirohi district headquarters will soon be connected to the rail network, with work commencing in the new year. It is noteworthy that the central government had approved the final location survey for a new 96-kilometre rail line in the Marwar Bagra (Jalore)-Sirohi-Swarupganj area earlier this year.

Addressing the Lok Sabha-level MP Sports Festival inauguration in Sirohi, Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, stated that the Ministry of Railways would leave no stone unturned in rail development for Jalore-Sirohi. Provisions for all sectors, including medical, roads, railways, drinking water, education, and agriculture, will be made in the upcoming budget in March. The work to connect Sirohi headquarters to the railway network will begin in the coming new year. Plans are underway to halt the operation of express trains and to expand and modernise stations. The renovation of stations built before independence is also a priority for the Modi government.



Work to Commence Next Year

During this time, in response to a question from Patrika regarding Sirohi not being connected to the rail network even after 78 years of independence, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said that Sirohi headquarters would definitely be connected to the rail network. Work on this will begin in the upcoming year. He added that MPs always raise this demand whenever they meet. Therefore, this demand will now be fulfilled.

Patrika Has Been Highlighting This Issue for 3 Years

It is worth noting that Patrika has been consistently raising this major demand of the people of Sirohi for the past 3 years. Patrika has published several reports in this regard, drawing the attention of officials and public representatives. Senior BJP leaders Virendra Singh and Narayan Dewasi also presented the railway demand to the minister.

Benefits of Train Connectivity to Sirohi

1. With Sirohi district joining the railway network, more than 10 lakh people will benefit. This will particularly benefit towns and villages close to Sirohi, including areas like Shivganj, Pindwara, Reodar, Mandar, Kalandri, and Javal.

2. Residents of Sirohi will get rail services to major cities in Rajasthan, as well as to large metropolitan areas like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

3. Traffic originating from places like Samdari and the border town of Munabao will get better connectivity via the Western DFC route, establishing improved rail links to Mumbai.

4. This will prove to be a strategic link for the transportation of goods and passengers from border areas.

5. Access to the rail network will facilitate the transportation of marble, granite, cement, food grains and fertilisers, cement, and other commercial goods.

6. Connecting Sirohi to the rail network will boost economic development in the region. It will also improve the living standards of the area's residents and create employment opportunities.

24 Dec 2025 12:51 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Sirohi / Indian Railways: Rajasthan's Sirohi, Jalore to be Connected by New Rail Line; Work to Begin Next Year

