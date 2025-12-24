Indian Railways: Rajasthan's Sirohi, Jalore to be Connected by New Rail Line; Work to Begin Next Year

Addressing the Lok Sabha-level MP Sports Festival inauguration in Sirohi, Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, stated that the Ministry of Railways would leave no stone unturned in rail development for Jalore-Sirohi. Provisions for all sectors, including medical, roads, railways, drinking water, education, and agriculture, will be made in the upcoming budget in March. The work to connect Sirohi headquarters to the railway network will begin in the coming new year. Plans are underway to halt the operation of express trains and to expand and modernise stations. The renovation of stations built before independence is also a priority for the Modi government.