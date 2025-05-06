script10-Foot Snake Rescued in Mount Abu Tourist Spot | Latest News | Patrika News
10-Foot Snake Rescued in Mount Abu Tourist Spot

A snake was lodged among some rocks. It repeatedly stuck its head out and hissed, frightening passersby.

SirohiMay 06, 2025 / 02:47 pm

Patrika Desk

A 10-foot-long snake, which had been roaming around a residential building in the tourist destination of Mount Abu for several days, was rescued on Monday and released into the forest. The snake had been sighted around the house for many days, causing concern for local residents and passersby.
According to snake catcher Sushil Kumar, information about a black snake was received from Shankar and Deva, near Sukhdham complex on the road leading towards Adhar Devi.

Upon arriving at the scene, the snake was found nestled among rocks. It repeatedly hissed, causing fear among passersby. After considerable effort, the snake was rescued from its rocky hiding place.
The non-venomous snake, identified as a Dhaman species, was approximately ten feet long. Locals breathed a sigh of relief after the snake was captured. It was safely released in the Anadra Wildlife Sanctuary.

Snake catcher Sushil stated that snakes should not be killed. Not all snakes are venomous. Understanding the sensitivity towards wildlife as friends of nature, we should avoid killing them and instead protect them. When a snake is sighted, it is crucial to contact wildlife enthusiasts to ensure their safety.

