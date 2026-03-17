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Jaipur

Rajasthan Government to Vaccinate 20 Million Cattle Against Deadly Disease

The state's Bhajan Lal government has launched one of the country's largest vaccination campaigns to protect the state's crores of animals from a deadly disease.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 17, 2026

The state government of Rajasthan has launched a 'mega vaccination' campaign to protect livestock from infectious diseases. Minister for Animal Husbandry, Gopalan, and Devsthan, Joraram Kumawat, inaugurated this state-level campaign on Monday from Ramdev Gaushala in Bagru, Jaipur. Under this campaign, 2 crore 32 lakh cattle and buffaloes in the state will be vaccinated against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

Mission 2030: A Resolve to Make Rajasthan FMD-Free

Launching the seventh phase of the vaccination program, Minister Joraram Kumawat stated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is dedicated to increasing the income of animal rearers and ensuring the health of livestock. He informed that the government aims to make Rajasthan completely free from Foot and Mouth Disease by the year 2030. Under this campaign, departmental teams will visit every village and hamlet to vaccinate animals free of cost.

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is Dangerous

According to Dr. Suresh Meena, Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral disease.

  • Symptoms: In this disease, animals develop blisters in their mouth, on their tongue, and gums. Additionally, sores appear between their hooves, causing extreme pain when walking.
  • Major Impact: This disease causes high fever in animals, leading them to stop eating fodder. The most severe impact is on the animal's milk production capacity, which can be permanently reduced.
  • Economic Loss: If vaccination is not done on time, the disease can take epidemic proportions, causing heavy financial losses to animal rearers.

The Government's Big Strategy Behind the 'Vaccination'

The primary reason behind vaccinating approximately 2.32 crore cows and buffaloes in Rajasthan is to ensure the safety of livestock and strengthen the dairy sector.

  • Increase in Grants: The government has increased the grants for cow shelters by 25 percent in the last two years.
  • Door-to-Door Reach: Departmental teams will ensure the safety of vaccines through special carriers and reach every animal. The minister himself handed over a vaccine carrier to a vaccination team, highlighting the seriousness of this task.

Appeal to Animal Rearers: Negligence Can Be Costly

Minister Kumawat appealed to all animal rearers in the state to get their animals vaccinated mandatorily. He clarified that this vaccine is completely safe and helps in increasing the immunity of animals.

Inspection of Cow Shelters and Departmental Directives

During the inauguration, the minister inspected Ramdev Gaushala and reviewed the facilities available there. He issued strict instructions to the officials to complete the vaccination work in a time-bound manner and to continuously monitor it so that no animal is deprived of this protective shield.

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Published on:

17 Mar 2026 03:49 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Government to Vaccinate 20 Million Cattle Against Deadly Disease

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