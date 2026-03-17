Rajasthan Government to Vaccinate 20 Million Cattle Against Deadly Disease

The state government of Rajasthan has launched a 'mega vaccination' campaign to protect livestock from infectious diseases. Minister for Animal Husbandry, Gopalan, and Devsthan, Joraram Kumawat, inaugurated this state-level campaign on Monday from Ramdev Gaushala in Bagru, Jaipur. Under this campaign, 2 crore 32 lakh cattle and buffaloes in the state will be vaccinated against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).
Launching the seventh phase of the vaccination program, Minister Joraram Kumawat stated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is dedicated to increasing the income of animal rearers and ensuring the health of livestock. He informed that the government aims to make Rajasthan completely free from Foot and Mouth Disease by the year 2030. Under this campaign, departmental teams will visit every village and hamlet to vaccinate animals free of cost.
According to Dr. Suresh Meena, Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral disease.
The primary reason behind vaccinating approximately 2.32 crore cows and buffaloes in Rajasthan is to ensure the safety of livestock and strengthen the dairy sector.
Minister Kumawat appealed to all animal rearers in the state to get their animals vaccinated mandatorily. He clarified that this vaccine is completely safe and helps in increasing the immunity of animals.
During the inauguration, the minister inspected Ramdev Gaushala and reviewed the facilities available there. He issued strict instructions to the officials to complete the vaccination work in a time-bound manner and to continuously monitor it so that no animal is deprived of this protective shield.
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