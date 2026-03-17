Rajasthan Government to Vaccinate 20 Million Cattle Against Deadly Disease

Launching the seventh phase of the vaccination program, Minister Joraram Kumawat stated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is dedicated to increasing the income of animal rearers and ensuring the health of livestock. He informed that the government aims to make Rajasthan completely free from Foot and Mouth Disease by the year 2030. Under this campaign, departmental teams will visit every village and hamlet to vaccinate animals free of cost.