Rajasthan LPG Crisis: Supply to 50000 Hotels, Restaurants Resumes Today

Gajendra Lunival, President of the Federation of Rajasthan Hotel Association, said that not a single commercial cylinder had been supplied to any hotel or restaurant in the state for the past 6-7 days. The situation had become so dire that around 1300 hotels in Jaipur, along with 15,000 hotels and 35,000 restaurants across the state, were on the verge of closure. As an alternative arrangement, operators resorted to induction and diesel stoves, but this proved to be quite expensive. Due to this crisis, many hotels had to make changes to their 'menus'. However, the government will now supply commercial gas cylinders. This is a matter of relief.