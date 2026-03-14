Rajasthan: Hail, Rain and Strong Winds Expected in the State for the Next 48 Hours

Rain Alert in Rajasthan (Photo – Patrika)
Rajasthan Weather update: The weather in Rajasthan remained dry for the past 24 hours, but a slight drop in temperature has been recorded. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is being recorded below 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, providing people with relief from the heat and potential heatwave for now.
According to a report from the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Kota at 39.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Anta (Baran) at 13.0 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department states that currently, the temperature in Rajasthan is around normal, and there are no conditions of intense heat.
According to the Meteorological Department, due to the influence of a Western Disturbance, the weather may change on March 14 in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, and some districts of the Shekhawati region. During this period, there is a possibility of strong winds with thunderstorms and light rain or drizzle in some places. The wind speed may reach up to about 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, and there is also a possibility of hailstorms in many areas.
The Meteorological Department has predicted a change in weather in several districts on March 15 as well. During this time, light thunderstorms and drizzle may occur in some parts of the districts of Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, along with the Shekhawati region, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh districts. Hailstorms are also possible in many areas.
According to the Meteorological Department, another new Western Disturbance is likely to become active between March 19 and 21. Due to its influence, activities of dust storms and light rain may be observed again in some parts of the state.
The Meteorological Department estimates that for the next week, the maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan will remain below 40 degrees Celsius. In this scenario, people in the state are likely to get relief from severe heat and heatwaves for now.
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