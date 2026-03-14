Rajasthan: Hail, Rain and Strong Winds Expected in the State for the Next 48 Hours

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the influence of a Western Disturbance, the weather may change on March 14 in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, and some districts of the Shekhawati region. During this period, there is a possibility of strong winds with thunderstorms and light rain or drizzle in some places. The wind speed may reach up to about 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, and there is also a possibility of hailstorms in many areas.