Rajasthan Weather: Yellow Alert Issued for Thunderstorms and Rain in 37 Districts on March 18–19

Yellow Alert for Rain in 37 Districts on March 18–19 (Patrika File Photo)
Rajasthan Weather Update: Rajasthan has experienced a slight respite from the intense heat as the active Western Disturbance in North India has partially reduced the severity of the scorching temperatures. Earlier, several districts including Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, and Bikaner witnessed light showers late on Saturday night. Meanwhile, hailstorms in Tapukda, Khairthal Tijara district, on Sunday morning led to a drop in mercury.
The sudden change in weather has brought relief from the heat, with night temperatures falling by two to three degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has also issued an alert for light showers in 10 districts on Monday.
According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active in the state between March 18 and 21. Due to the influence of this disturbance, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on March 18. On March 19-20, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.
According to the Meteorological Department, on March 18, there is a possibility of strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 40 km per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms in the districts of Balotra, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, and Sri Ganganagar.
On March 19, there is an alert for winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and scattered hailstorms in the districts of Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Balotra, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, and Sri Ganganagar.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain dry in the western plains of the state on March 16 and 17, with the possibility of hot surface winds. Daytime temperatures may increase slightly, while night temperatures are expected to remain normal. In contrast, some parts of the northeastern regions of the state may experience cloud movement, offering some relief from the heat during the day.
According to meteorologists, there is a strong possibility of another new strong Western Disturbance becoming active between March 18 and 21, with strong winds (40-50 Kmph) and rain in some areas. On March 18, light rain with thunderstorms is expected in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, while the weather will remain mostly dry in the remaining parts. The maximum impact of the disturbance is expected on March 19-20, with thunderstorms and rain likely in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.
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