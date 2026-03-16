Rajasthan Weather: Yellow Alert Issued for Thunderstorms and Rain in 37 Districts on March 18–19

According to meteorologists, there is a strong possibility of another new strong Western Disturbance becoming active between March 18 and 21, with strong winds (40-50 Kmph) and rain in some areas. On March 18, light rain with thunderstorms is expected in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, while the weather will remain mostly dry in the remaining parts. The maximum impact of the disturbance is expected on March 19-20, with thunderstorms and rain likely in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.