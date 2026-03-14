Jaipur Crime: Armed Men in 3 Cars Spray Bullets at Youth in SUV

Photo: Police inspecting the scene after reaching the spot.
Crime News: An incident of daylight firing in the Sirsi area of Jaipur has sent shockwaves through the locality. According to information, 8 to 10 unidentified miscreants opened fire on a youth in a Fortuner car near Bhardwaj School. The miscreants arrived in three cars and fled the scene after committing the crime.
It is being reported that the miscreants targeted Kamal Meena, a resident of Sirsi, and opened fire. Following the incident, panic spread among the local residents, and a large number of people gathered at the scene. This daylight incident caused a stir in the area.
After the incident, some people also pursued the miscreants, but they managed to escape towards Hathoj Phatak. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, and a blockade was set up in the surrounding areas.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Bindayaka Station House Officer Vinod Kumar, Bagru ACP Hemendra Sharma, and Kardhani Station House Officer arrived at the scene with police personnel. The police are investigating CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and have launched a search for the miscreants.
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