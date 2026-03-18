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Sikar RIICO–Bikaner Bypass Road Project: 8-Year Stalled Project Back on Track

Sikar RIICO–Bikaner Bypass Road Project: Hopes have once again been rekindled for the road that will directly connect the RIICO industrial area in Sikar, Rajasthan, to the Bikaner Bypass.

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Sikar

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Patrika Desk

Mar 18, 2026

Sikar RIICO–Bikaner Bypass Road Project

Sikar: Hopes have once again been revived for the construction of a direct road linking the RIICO industrial area to the Bikaner bypass. The District Forest Department has resubmitted a proposal to the Protection and Nodal Officer under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) seeking approval for the diversion of 1.35 hectares of forest land that has been hindering the project.

The proposal, sent with recommendations after removing previous objections and citing public interest, has also been approved by the Nodal Officer and sent to the State Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department. From here, the file will be sent to the Central Government. The road construction work will begin as soon as it receives the green signal from there. It is noteworthy that this project has been stalled for 8 years due to the 1.35 hectares of land belonging to the Forest Department.

Rajasthan Patrika Raised the Issue, Hope Rekindled

The problem of this route connecting RIICO has been prominently highlighted by Rajasthan Patrika on several occasions. After the issue was published in Patrika, the President of the Industrial Area Entrepreneurs Association, Kamal Kishore Dolia, also initiated a campaign by submitting memorandums to public representatives and officials. Following this, the proposal has moved forward anew.

Vision Shown in Master Plan 2031

The road from RIICO to the Bikaner bypass is part of Master Plan 2031. The foundation stone for the road was laid in 2018 by former MP Sumedhanand Saraswati. According to the Master Plan, a 1.3 km-long and 30-meter-wide road was to be built from RIICO to the Bikaner bypass. However, the construction work got stuck due to the non-diversion of 450 meters of forest land in between. When the file was moved from the district for diversion in 2021, objections regarding the necessity of the road and encroachment on forest land stalled the work. Now, the proposal has been sent with solutions to the objections.

Land to be Provided in Jhirana

As per rules, when 1.35 hectares of forest land is diverted for the road project, it is mandatory to undertake afforestation on an equal area of land. For this, the administration has provided land to the Forest Department in Jhirana village of Neem Ka Thana. If approval is received from the Central Government, the department will plant trees and develop it as a forest.

Efforts for the diversion of the forest land required for the road project, which will provide relief from traffic jams in the city, have also been initiated by BJP leaders of the district. For this, they are contacting the State Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, Sanjay Sharma. As the in-charge minister of Sikar district, positive steps are also expected from the minister. Additionally, the Sikar Entrepreneurs Association has also raised this issue on various platforms.

Benefits Will Be

1. Thousands of vehicles coming to the Agricultural मंडी and RIICO industrial area, including those heading to Jaipur Road, currently have to pass through the market. This causes traffic jams in the bus depot, Bajrang Kanta, and Rani Sati areas. Once the road from RIICO to the Bikaner bypass is built, the traffic pressure will significantly reduce.
2. Using this route will also save considerable time and fuel for farmers, traders, and the general public.

What They Say

A proposal for the diversion of 1.35 hectares of forest land for the road from RIICO to the Bikaner bypass has been sent to the Nodal Officer. It is expected that permission will be granted by the Central Government.
- Deepak Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Sikar

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Published on:

18 Mar 2026 11:14 am

News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Sikar RIICO–Bikaner Bypass Road Project: 8-Year Stalled Project Back on Track

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