Sikar RIICO–Bikaner Bypass Road Project: 8-Year Stalled Project Back on Track

The road from RIICO to the Bikaner bypass is part of Master Plan 2031. The foundation stone for the road was laid in 2018 by former MP Sumedhanand Saraswati. According to the Master Plan, a 1.3 km-long and 30-meter-wide road was to be built from RIICO to the Bikaner bypass. However, the construction work got stuck due to the non-diversion of 450 meters of forest land in between. When the file was moved from the district for diversion in 2021, objections regarding the necessity of the road and encroachment on forest land stalled the work. Now, the proposal has been sent with solutions to the objections.