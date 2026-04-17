Rajasthan: Relief for Sikar-Dhod Residents as 2 New Bypasses Approved; Land Acquisition to Begin Soon

Rajasthan Patrika recently highlighted the issue of the stalled bypasses in the 'Education Hub' with prominent coverage. Following this, the Government Department issued the notification for land acquisition. Patrika also prominently reported on the daily struggles faced by the public due to the lack of a bypass in Dhod. Following the continuous news reports, public representatives and local citizens also raised their voices. Residents have now expressed their gratitude to Rajasthan Patrika following the fulfilment of this long-standing demand.