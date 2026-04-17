Rajasthan: Relief for Sikar-Dhod Residents as 2 New Bypasses Approved; Land Acquisition to Begin Soon

Sikar: There is significant relief in sight for the residents of Sikar city and Dhod. The Local Self Government (LSG) Department has finalised the complete blueprint for the bypass connecting Fatehpur Road to Nawalgarh Road. The department has nearly completed all preparations for land acquisition.
The land acquisition will involve 43 khasras (land parcels) across the Jagmalpura and Bhadwasi areas. However, court stay orders will remain in effect for several landowners.
Meanwhile, the official notification for the Dhod bypass has been issued. The construction of this new bypass in Sikar—known as the 'Education Hub'—is expected to provide much-needed relief from traffic congestion. Notably, the project to connect Fatehpur Road and Nawalgarh Road via a bypass had been stalled for the past two years.
The department has now developed a fresh roadmap to ensure this work begins at the earliest. Experts suggest that to alleviate the growing traffic pressure in the 'Education Hub,' it is essential to have a dedicated traffic management plan.
Land to be Acquired from 94 Khasras for Dhod Bypass
The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a notification for the Dhod Bypass, which will be constructed on the Sikar-Losal route. Under this plan, land is to be acquired from 94 khasras (land parcels) across Dhod and Rambakspura. The construction of the Dhod Bypass will bring significant relief to the local population and is expected to open a new employment corridor in the region.
Reengus and Khatu Demand New Bypasses Too
Traffic congestion is also steadily worsening in the Reengus and Khatu Shyamji areas. Residents have long been demanding bypasses for both towns. While there have been several discussions regarding a Ring Road project for the Khatu Shyamji area, locals believe that official government approval for both projects would provide immense relief.
Patrika Raised the Issue
Rajasthan Patrika recently highlighted the issue of the stalled bypasses in the 'Education Hub' with prominent coverage. Following this, the Government Department issued the notification for land acquisition. Patrika also prominently reported on the daily struggles faced by the public due to the lack of a bypass in Dhod. Following the continuous news reports, public representatives and local citizens also raised their voices. Residents have now expressed their gratitude to Rajasthan Patrika following the fulfilment of this long-standing demand.
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