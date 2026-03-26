PNG Gas Reaches 1900 Homes in Sikar and 900 in Jhunjhunu, When Will It Reach Your Home? How to Get an Instant Connection

LPG Cylinder and PNG. Patrika file photo
LPG Gas Crisis: In Sikar, general consumers are now opting for piped natural gas (PNG) connections instead of domestic LPG cylinders. PNG gas supply has commenced at the homes of one thousand consumers in colonies located at Polo Ground, Basant Vihar, Todi Nagar, and Ramlila Maidan in Sikar city.
PNG gas connection points have been established outside every house in the Old Housing Board and New Housing Board areas. Approximately 1900 PNG gas connections have been issued to consumers in Sikar city. Dushyant Mani, Senior Manager of Indian Oil Corporation Limited City Gas Distribution, stated that his jurisdiction covers Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Nagaur districts. PNG connections have been activated in 1900 homes in Sikar district and around 900 homes in Jhunjhunu district. He added that PNG gas is approximately 15 per cent cheaper than LPG. So far, a PNG pipeline of about 90 km length has been laid in Sikar city. Consumers can contact 9145933934 or the toll-free number 18001807788 for PNG connections.
The company manager informed that connections will be activated once all the points outside the houses are installed. The security deposit is around ₹6000, which includes the cost of the regulator and meter. A sum of ₹500 will be retained as security. He further stated that by 2030, all colonies in Sikar city will have piped natural gas (PNG) connections within the next five years. Consumers can also pay the security deposit in instalments. Those who do not wish to pay the full security amount upfront can opt to pay a fixed charge of approximately ₹60 with their monthly bills.
Experts have explained that PNG gas is lighter than air and dissipates into the atmosphere if there is a leak, thus preventing explosions. Consequently, the risk of accidents with PNG gas is negligible. Thirteen different companies are supplying PNG gas in the state, with the District Collector of the respective district serving as the nodal officer.
As per the directives of Collector Mukul Sharma, a vigilance team from the Food Department conducted a thorough inspection of gas agencies in the district on Wednesday. District Supply Officer Vijendra Pal reported that during the inspection, a total of 10 gas agencies, including Ankur HP Gas Agency, Sikar, and Shiv Gas Agency, Sikar, were examined. Additionally, the respective SDMs inspected agencies in लक्ष्मणगढ़ (Laxmangarh), फतेहपुर (Fatehpur), नेछवा (Nechhwa), श्रीमाधोपुर (Shrimadhopur), and धोद (Dhod). The Collector instructed all sales officers to ensure that gas cylinders are supplied to consumers only via OTP. According to the report, the initial stock of domestic gas cylinders on Wednesday was approximately 15,194, with an arrival of about 15,012 cylinders. Out of these, 15,088 cylinders were distributed.
Regarding pipeline gas supply, Chief Manager Dushyant Mani stated that pipeline gas (PNG) connections are readily available and are cheaper compared to LPG gas. There is no need for booking, and supply is uninterrupted.
All Executive Officers, Municipalities, and Nagar Parishads in Sikar have been directed to display customer care numbers 181, 112, and the departmental helpline number 14435 on hoardings at prominent locations in urban areas for domestic gas cylinder bookings and complaints. Complaints can also be lodged at the district-level control room number 01572-251008.
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