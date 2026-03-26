PNG Gas Reaches 1900 Homes in Sikar and 900 in Jhunjhunu, When Will It Reach Your Home? How to Get an Instant Connection

The company manager informed that connections will be activated once all the points outside the houses are installed. The security deposit is around ₹6000, which includes the cost of the regulator and meter. A sum of ₹500 will be retained as security. He further stated that by 2030, all colonies in Sikar city will have piped natural gas (PNG) connections within the next five years. Consumers can also pay the security deposit in instalments. Those who do not wish to pay the full security amount upfront can opt to pay a fixed charge of approximately ₹60 with their monthly bills.