IMD Issues Major Alert for Rajasthan: Strong Winds, Rain, and Hail Expected in 21 Districts from March 18–20

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a strong possibility of a circulation system forming over South-Western Rajasthan and surrounding areas on March 18. Due to its influence, strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour with thunderstorms and rain may occur in some parts of the state for the next 3 days, with hailstorms also possible in some places. On March 18, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds, and light rain in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and the Shekhawati region. The department has advised farmers to store their harvested crops safely.