IMD Issues Major Alert for Rajasthan: Strong Winds, Rain, and Hail Expected in 21 Districts from March 18–20

Orange Alert for Three Days of Rain in Rajasthan (File Photo)
Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan is set to change once again. According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, there is a possibility of strong winds, rain, and hailstorms in many parts of the state between March 18 and 20 due to the influence of an active Western Disturbance. The maximum impact of the disturbance is expected on March 20, prompting an Orange Alert for 21 districts in the state, indicating a possibility of thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in some areas.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a strong possibility of a circulation system forming over South-Western Rajasthan and surrounding areas on March 18. Due to its influence, strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour with thunderstorms and rain may occur in some parts of the state for the next 3 days, with hailstorms also possible in some places. On March 18, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds, and light rain in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions, and the Shekhawati region. The department has advised farmers to store their harvested crops safely.
According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance is expected to become active between March 18 and 20, leading to the formation of a cyclonic circulation system in the northeastern parts of the state. Due to its influence, significant changes in weather are anticipated on March 19 and 20, with the possibility of strong showers accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms in some areas.
The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for the districts of Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, and Phalodi, indicating a possibility of showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour.
According to information from the IMD, an Orange Alert has been issued for the districts of Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Balotra, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, and Sri Ganganagar. This alert is due to the possibility of strong winds of 40 to 40 km per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms on March 19 and 20.
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