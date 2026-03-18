Rajasthan: New Guidelines Ban Construction Within 75 Meters of Highways

Property Investment Alert: The state government has taken a significant step to curb road accidents and strengthen highway safety. Under the new guidelines, any residential or commercial construction will be completely prohibited within 75-75 meters on both sides from the centre line of National and State Highways.
This government decision will directly impact construction and property investment happening along the highway. Experts believe that plots purchased by ignoring the rules could prove useless in the future, as construction will not be permitted on such land.
Hotels, dhabas, and several commercial establishments are already operating along the Manoharpur-Kauthun Highway and Jaipur-Agra National Highway, among other routes passing through Dausa district. Additionally, a large number of people have purchased plots for investment purposes. If the guidelines are strictly enforced, there is a fear that the capital of these investors could get stuck.
The government has also shown strictness on rural roads. According to the new system, construction will not be allowed within approximately 15.5 meters from the centre line of rural routes. In villages, unplanned construction along the roads causes difficulties in removing encroachments during future widening. Now, with sufficient clear space secured on both sides of the road, traffic will be smoother, and development work will not face obstacles.
Construction along highways in urban areas will be carried out as per the Master Plan. This will clarify the distance from which construction can be done and where it will be completely prohibited. In many cases, property dealers do not provide complete information, causing buyers to struggle for permission later. The new guidelines are also considered important in bringing transparency to such matters.
The government has clarified that constructions made in violation of the rules will be considered illegal, and action may be taken to remove them. Unplanned construction often obstructs traffic and increases the risk of accidents. With the implementation of the new system, road safety will improve, and future widening and other development works can be completed without hindrance.
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Dausa
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