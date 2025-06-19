777 Rajasthan Villages to be Transformed Under Development Plan

House-to-House Survey As per the government’s instructions, Panchayat workers will conduct a house-to-house survey in the selected Scheduled Caste-dominated villages under this scheme. During this survey, their social and economic status will be recorded in the prescribed forms. This work must be completed within 10 days. The survey work has already begun in Tartoli village, selected under Morathla Panchayat in Abu Road block.

The SC-dominated Tartoli village in Morathla Gram Panchayat of the Panchayat Samiti area has been selected under the scheme. Instructions for a house-to-house survey have been given to the Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer).

Pukhraj Sarel, Development Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Abu Road Village-wise Selected Villages and SC Population (2011) in the District Gram Panchayat- Sindarth Village- Dhanta Population – 732 Gram Panchayat- Velangri Village- Balda Village- Dhanta Population – 732Village- Balda

Gram Panchayat- Khanbal Village- Khanbal Population – 1081 Gram Panchayat- Lunol Village- Lunol Population – 1114 Gram Panchayat- Morathla Village- Tartoli Gramien Population – 652 Population – 668Village- Khanbal Population – 1081Village- Lunol Population – 1114Village- Tartoli Gramien Population – 652