777 Rajasthan Villages to be Transformed Under Development Plan

House-to-House Survey As per the government’s instructions, Panchayat workers will conduct a house-to-house survey in the selected Scheduled Caste-dominated villages under this scheme. During this survey, their social and economic status will be recorded in the prescribed forms. This work must be completed within 10 days. The survey work has already begun in Tartoli village, selected under Morathla Panchayat in Abu Road block.
The SC-dominated Tartoli village in Morathla Gram Panchayat of the Panchayat Samiti area has been selected under the scheme. Instructions for a house-to-house survey have been given to the Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer).
Pukhraj Sarel, Development Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Abu Road
Village-wise Selected Villages and SC Population (2011) in the District
- Gram Panchayat- Sindarth
Village- Dhanta Population – 732
- Gram Panchayat- Velangri
Village- Balda
Population – 668
- Gram Panchayat- Khanbal
Village- Khanbal Population – 1081
- Gram Panchayat- Lunol
Village- Lunol Population – 1114
- Gram Panchayat- Morathla
Village- Tartoli Gramien Population – 652
These will be the Development Works Under the scheme, provisions will be made for drinking water, sanitation, education, health and nutrition, roads, housing, electricity, clean fuel, agriculture, digitalisation, skill development, etc. in the respective villages.