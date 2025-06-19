script777 Rajasthan Villages to be Transformed Under Development Plan | Latest News | Patrika News
Sirohi

777 Rajasthan Villages to be Transformed Under Development Plan

Under the scheme, Panchayat workers will conduct a door-to-door survey in Scheduled Caste-dominated villages selected under the scheme, as per the instructions of the Government of India. During this survey, information about their social and economic status will be recorded in the prescribed formats.

SirohiJun 19, 2025 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

rajasthan map

Under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jati Abhiudaya Yojana (Prime Minister’s Scheduled Caste Upliftment Scheme), Scheduled Caste-dominated villages will be revitalised. A village development plan will be created for each village. The scheme has selected 777 villages across 30 districts of the state, including five villages in Sirohi district. In this context, Prakash Chandra Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad (District Council), has issued necessary guidelines to the Development Officers of Rewadar, Abu Road, and Sirohi Panchayat Samitis.

House-to-House Survey

As per the government’s instructions, Panchayat workers will conduct a house-to-house survey in the selected Scheduled Caste-dominated villages under this scheme. During this survey, their social and economic status will be recorded in the prescribed forms. This work must be completed within 10 days. The survey work has already begun in Tartoli village, selected under Morathla Panchayat in Abu Road block.
The SC-dominated Tartoli village in Morathla Gram Panchayat of the Panchayat Samiti area has been selected under the scheme. Instructions for a house-to-house survey have been given to the Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer).
Pukhraj Sarel, Development Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Abu Road

Village-wise Selected Villages and SC Population (2011) in the District

  1. Gram Panchayat- Sindarth
Village- Dhanta

Population – 732

  1. Gram Panchayat- Velangri
Village- Balda
Population – 668

  1. Gram Panchayat- Khanbal
Village- Khanbal

Population – 1081

  1. Gram Panchayat- Lunol
Village- Lunol

Population – 1114

  1. Gram Panchayat- Morathla
Village- Tartoli Gramien

Population – 652

These will be the Development Works

Under the scheme, provisions will be made for drinking water, sanitation, education, health and nutrition, roads, housing, electricity, clean fuel, agriculture, digitalisation, skill development, etc. in the respective villages.

