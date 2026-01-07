New Road in Rajasthan to be Built at a Cost of Rs 205 Crore, Reducing Distance Between Two Cities by 45KM

Mount Abu, a major tourist destination in the state, attracts more than 35 lakh domestic and international tourists every year. Currently, the only route to Mount Abu is the Abu Road-Mount Abu road. During the monsoon season, rocks often slide down and the road gets damaged, leading to its blockage. This causes tourists from outside to get stranded, leading to significant inconvenience. Emergency vehicles also face problems. Therefore, there has been a long-standing demand for the creation of this alternative road. Now, due to the efforts of MP Lumbaram Chaudhary, the government has approved this route. This has brought a wave of happiness among the residents of the district.