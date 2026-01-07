New Road in Rajasthan to be Built at a Cost of Rs 205 Crore, Reducing Distance Between Two Cities by 45KM

Representative Image
Mount Abu-Gulabganj Road: Good news for the lakhs of domestic and international tourists visiting Mount Abu. A new road will be constructed from Mount Abu to Gulabganj in the Sirohi district of the state at a cost of ₹205 crore. After the construction of the new road, the distance from Sirohi to Mount Abu will be reduced by 45 km. This will also greatly benefit dozens of villages in the district.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the tender process for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mount Abu-Gulabganj road construction plan. However, permission from the Forest Department is yet to be obtained for building the road. In this context, it is estimated that it may take about a year more to bring the plan to fruition.
Under the plan, approximately 20 kilometres of road and culverts will be constructed. Its existence will provide convenience to the residents of the district as well as tourists. An amount of ₹205 crore has been sanctioned for the proposed plan. The Member of Parliament has been continuously striving for this, due to which the residents of the district have full hope for this road to materialise. After the Gulabganj-Mount Abu road comes into existence, the journey will be easier for millions of tourists as well as the district residents.
At present, the distance from Sirohi to Mount Abu is about 100 km. With this road, the distance will be reduced to about 55 km. Furthermore, people from the Gulabganj area currently have to travel about 60 km to reach Mount Abu via Anadra and Abu Road. After the road is built, this distance will be only about 20 km. This will save time and transportation costs for tourists and others reaching the tourist destination.
Mount Abu, a major tourist destination in the state, attracts more than 35 lakh domestic and international tourists every year. Currently, the only route to Mount Abu is the Abu Road-Mount Abu road. During the monsoon season, rocks often slide down and the road gets damaged, leading to its blockage. This causes tourists from outside to get stranded, leading to significant inconvenience. Emergency vehicles also face problems. Therefore, there has been a long-standing demand for the creation of this alternative road. Now, due to the efforts of MP Lumbaram Chaudhary, the government has approved this route. This has brought a wave of happiness among the residents of the district.
The Public Works Department has started the tender process for the Detailed Project Report of the plan. Once the DPR is prepared, the file will be sent to the state government for approval. If the cost of constructing the road is higher, an additional amount of ₹40-50 lakh may be added to the sanctioned amount.
The tender process for the DPR of the Mount Abu-Gulabganj road is underway. Permission from the Forest Department is still awaited. An amount of ₹205 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the road.
- Ramesh Parmar, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Abu Road
