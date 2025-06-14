scriptMount Abu Rename Petition: 16 Villages, 53 Organisations March for Name Change | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Sirohi

Mount Abu Rename Petition: 16 Villages, 53 Organisations March for Name Change

The memorandum states that Mount Abu is recorded as Āburāj in the Skanda Purāṇa, and was a place of penance for the seven sages (Saptarishis).

SirohiJun 14, 2025 / 07:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Mount Abu

Crowd gathers at sub-divisional office to submit memorandum – Photo: Patrika

A large number of people participated in a procession carrying urns (kalash yatra), led by the Rajput community, demanding that the name of the tourist destination Mount Abu in Rajasthan be changed to Abu Raj. The procession, featuring saffron flags bearing the slogan “Jai Abu Raj,” painted the town of Mount Abu in saffron. Led by Dalpat Singh Dahiya, president of the Rajput community, a large number of officials, workers from various organisations, local citizens, and holy men (sadhu-sants) submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dr. Anshu Priya, addressed to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, demanding the renaming of Mount Abu to Abu Raj.

Slogans of “Jai Abu Raj”

Thousands of people from 16 villages and 53 organisations participated in the kalash yatra under the banner of the Rajput community. These included Arna, Hatamji, Machgaon, Sanigaon, Torana, Salgaon, Shergaon, Uttaraj, Ubeda Isra, Phoola Bai Khedra, Neelkanth Mahadev Seva Samiti, Bhrigu Ashram Up Seva Samiti Achlagarh, Bhairoji Mandir Torana, Ravana Rajput Samaj, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Shri Akhada Hanuman Seva Samiti, and Chamatkari Veerbaba Seva Samiti.
Carrying saffron flags and chanting “Jai Abu Raj,” “Jai-Jai Abu Raj,” the participants of the kalash yatra proceeded through various parts of the city before reaching the SDM’s office, where they submitted the memorandum.

Claim of circumambulation like Govardhan

The memorandum stated that the name of Abu Mountain is recorded as Abu Raj in the Skanda Purana, a sacred text. It was the site of penance for the seven sages (sapta rishis). All the tourist sites here are religious, including the Arbuda Mata Shakti Peeth, Dattatreya Bhagwan, Achaleshwar Mahadev, Vashistha Ashram, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. During the summer months, thousands of devotees circumambulate Abu Raj, similar to the circumambulation of Govardhan.
This place, believed to be sacred to 330 million deities (33 koti devi-devataon), is revered by all villagers residing in the foothills, who begin their daily work after paying their respects. They demanded that the English name, Mount Abu, be changed to Abu Raj. Officials from sixteen villages and fifty-three organisations and service committees submitted a signed memorandum demanding the renaming of Mount Abu to Abu Raj.
Copies of the memorandum were also sent to the Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, the Chief Secretary, and the District Collector. The delegation included Babu Singh, Praveen Singh Parmar, Vijay Singh, Bhur Singh, Devi Singh, Narayan Singh, Parvat Singh, Mukesh Singh, Som Singh, Tarun Singh, Rajvir Singh, Mahendra Sinh, Shankar Singh, Mangal Singh, Ajit Singh, Vijay Singh Bhati, and Inder Singh, along with thousands of women, men, youth, and children.

News / Sirohi / Mount Abu Rename Petition: 16 Villages, 53 Organisations March for Name Change

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

3 hours ago

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

in 5 minutes

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

3 hours ago

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

5 hours ago

Latest Sirohi

10-Foot Snake Rescued in Mount Abu Tourist Spot

News

10-Foot Snake Rescued in Mount Abu Tourist Spot

1 month ago

Six of a Family Killed in Rajasthan Car Crash

News

Six of a Family Killed in Rajasthan Car Crash

3 months ago

Tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Car tyre bursts on highway, killing 5 of 6 passengers

News

Tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Car tyre bursts on highway, killing 5 of 6 passengers

8 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.