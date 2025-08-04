Rajasthan: Three Workers Killed as Wall Collapses in Sirohi

Rajasthan News: A tragic accident occurred on Monday, 4 August 2025, in Bharja village, under the Rohida police station area in Sirohi district, Rajasthan. Three labourers, including two women, died when the wall of a building under construction collapsed. Approximately three others were injured and admitted to Abu Road Hospital.
According to reports, there are fears that some people may still be trapped under the rubble. The police and administration have arrived at the scene and commenced rescue operations.
The deceased have been identified as Pipli alias Deepli (40), wife of Moyla Ram Bhil, Kali, wife of Chunnilal, both residents of Bharja, and Dinesh (18), son of Orsia, a resident of Watra. Those injured, Mogli (21), wife of Savaram; Raju (27), son of Desharam; and Shaitan (20), son of Orsia, were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Abu Road for treatment. Mogli and Raju are residents of Pawtaphali, Bharja, while Shaitan is from Watra. The injured are reported to be in critical condition.
The incident occurred in a hilly area near Bhujela village, where construction work was underway. According to reports, the wall of the building under construction suddenly collapsed, trapping several labourers. Upon receiving information about the accident, the Rohida police station immediately arrived at the scene and began rescue operations.
The police retrieved the bodies from the rubble and placed them in the Rohida hospital mortuary. The injured were referred to Abu Road hospital after initial treatment, where their condition is reported to be serious.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by a lack of structural integrity in the wall and the use of substandard construction materials. Locals reported that many labourers were working near the wall at the time of the accident. The sudden collapse gave them no chance to escape. Rescue operations are being carried out swiftly due to fears that some labourers remain trapped under the rubble.
Rohida Station House Officer (SHO) Maya Pandit stated that construction was underway on a private house in Bharja village. During this, a wall suddenly collapsed, trapping approximately six labourers. Three labourers died at the scene, while the others were rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital. The police and local administration immediately launched rescue operations, retrieving the bodies from the rubble and placing them in the Rohida hospital mortuary.