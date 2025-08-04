Rajasthan: Three Workers Killed as Wall Collapses in Sirohi

The deceased have been identified as Pipli alias Deepli (40), wife of Moyla Ram Bhil, Kali, wife of Chunnilal, both residents of Bharja, and Dinesh (18), son of Orsia, a resident of Watra. Those injured, Mogli (21), wife of Savaram; Raju (27), son of Desharam; and Shaitan (20), son of Orsia, were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Abu Road for treatment. Mogli and Raju are residents of Pawtaphali, Bharja, while Shaitan is from Watra. The injured are reported to be in critical condition.