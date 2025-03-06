scriptSix of a Family Killed in Rajasthan Car Crash | Latest News | Patrika News
Sirohi

Six of a Family Killed in Rajasthan Car Crash

Rajasthan Horrific Accident: A devastating road accident occurred on the four-lane highway in Abu Road, Sirohi, Rajasthan, in the middle of the night. Six members of the same family died in the accident.

SirohiMar 06, 2025 / 09:18 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Horrific Accident Car Collided with Rrolley in Abu Road Sirohi 6 People Same Family Died
Rajasthan Horrific Accident: A tragic accident occurred in Sirohi, Rajasthan, India. A speeding car collided with a trolley in Abu Road, resulting in the death of six out of seven members of a single family. One woman sustained serious injuries.
The incident caused immediate chaos. Ambulance 108 and the local police arrived at the scene. The seriously injured were admitted to the government hospital. Two individuals died at the scene, and four more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased included three men, one woman, and two children. A seriously injured woman was referred to Sirohi for further treatment. All victims were residents of Jalore and were returning home after receiving medical treatment in Ahmedabad.
Mount Abu CO Gomararam stated that the accident occurred at around 3 am on Thursday near the Vinayak Petrol Pump in the Sadar police station area. The impact was so severe that the car was crushed under the trolley. Emergency responders had to break the car door to extract the injured. Two people died at the scene, while four others died at the Abu Road hospital. The police have taken possession of the bodies and placed them in the hospital mortuary.

All Deceased from the Same Family

According to the police, the deceased include Narayan Prajapat (58 years), son of Narsaram; his wife, Poshi Devi (55 years); their son, Dushyant (24 years); the driver, Kaluram (40 years), son of Prakash Chandrai; his son, Yashram (4 years); and Jaydeep, son of Pukhraj Prajapat. Jaydeep’s mother, Dariya Devi (35 years), wife of Pukhraj, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

News / Sirohi / Six of a Family Killed in Rajasthan Car Crash

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

9 hours ago

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

Cricket News

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

in 3 hours

Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

Special

Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

in 3 hours

Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

Lucknow

Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

in 4 hours

Latest Sirohi

Tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Car tyre bursts on highway, killing 5 of 6 passengers

News

Tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Car tyre bursts on highway, killing 5 of 6 passengers

4 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.