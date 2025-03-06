Six of a Family Killed in Rajasthan Car Crash

The incident caused immediate chaos. Ambulance 108 and the local police arrived at the scene. The seriously injured were admitted to the government hospital. Two individuals died at the scene, and four more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased included three men, one woman, and two children. A seriously injured woman was referred to Sirohi for further treatment. All victims were residents of Jalore and were returning home after receiving medical treatment in Ahmedabad.

Mount Abu CO Gomararam stated that the accident occurred at around 3 am on Thursday near the Vinayak Petrol Pump in the Sadar police station area. The impact was so severe that the car was crushed under the trolley. Emergency responders had to break the car door to extract the injured. Two people died at the scene, while four others died at the Abu Road hospital. The police have taken possession of the bodies and placed them in the hospital mortuary.