Khatu Shyam Fair: 5-day Khatu Shyamji Fair from December 29, major change in darshan system

Sikar: In view of the heavy crowd of devotees on New Year, changes have been made to the darshan arrangements in Khatu Nagri. The temple committee has decided that the special (VIP) entry system will not be applicable from December 29 to January 2. As per the prescribed rules, only devotees in the protocol category will be allowed separate entry during this period. All other devotees will have to have darshan under the general darshan system.