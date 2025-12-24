Khatu Shyam Fair: 5-day Khatu Shyamji Fair from December 29, major change in darshan system

Khatu Shyamji fair (Patrika file photo)
Sikar: In view of the heavy crowd of devotees on New Year, changes have been made to the darshan arrangements in Khatu Nagri. The temple committee has decided that the special (VIP) entry system will not be applicable from December 29 to January 2. As per the prescribed rules, only devotees in the protocol category will be allowed separate entry during this period. All other devotees will have to have darshan under the general darshan system.
Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the ASP office located at Bhairuji Mod under the chairmanship of Additional SP Deepak Garg regarding the New Year Ekadashi and the five-day Khatu Shyamji fair to be organised in Reengus. It was decided in the meeting that the Khatu Shyamji road will be declared a no-vehicle zone for two days during the fair. Instructions were also given to the medical department and fire brigade to remain on alert mode.
Special emphasis was placed on streamlining the entry and exit system for passengers at the railway station and making adequate arrangements for crowd control. Instructions were given to remove encroachments from the railway station road and the surrounding shops. Furthermore, strict action was ordered against the illegal use of domestic gas cylinders at tea stalls. Orders were also given to maintain proper cleanliness, lighting, traffic management, and parking arrangements in the city.
Officials were also directed that action would be taken against vehicle drivers if they are found to be charging more than the prescribed fare from devotees. During the meeting, Sub-Divisional Officer Brijesh Kumar, Tehsildar Mahesh Ola, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anand Rao, Station Superintendent Babulal Bajia, Station House Officer Suresh Kumar, Development Officer Harisingh, and Transport Inspector Rajiv, among other concerned officials, were present.
Big NewsView All
Sikar
Rajasthan
Trending