24 December 2025,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Jaipur Kite Ban Alert: Aircraft to fly low from January 2-15, kite flying banned in these areas, check police order

In view of the special fly-past and parade practice to be held in Jaipur on the occasion of the upcoming Army Day, the administration has made strict security arrangements.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

Kite Flying Ban AI Pic

In anticipation of the special fly-past and parade practice for the upcoming Army Day in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, the administration has made stringent security arrangements. The Jaipur Police Commissionerate has issued an order prohibiting kite flying in areas surrounding the parade venue during Army Day.

Decision Taken in View of Security

According to the order issued by Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dr. Rajiv Pachar, aircraft will fly at very low altitudes over the parade venue, Mahal Road, Hare Krishna Marg, and Jagatpura during Army Day. To ensure the safe flight of these aircraft and to prevent any potential accidents, kite flying has been banned within a five-kilometre radius of these locations.

Restrictions on These Dates and Times

This order will be effective from January 2, 2026, to January 15, 2026. The police have released a detailed schedule according to which kite flying will be banned from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 2 to January 4, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 5, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 6, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 7, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 8, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 9, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 10, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 11, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 12, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 13, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 14, and from 9 AM to 1 PM on January 15.

Strict Action Will Be Taken for Violation

'The police administration has clarified that this prohibitory order has been implemented under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to ensure the safety of the general public. If any person is found violating this order, punitive action will be taken against them under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Jaipur

Rajasthan

