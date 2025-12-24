Jaipur Kite Ban Alert: Aircraft to fly low from January 2-15, kite flying banned in these areas, check police order

This order will be effective from January 2, 2026, to January 15, 2026. The police have released a detailed schedule according to which kite flying will be banned from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 2 to January 4, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 5, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 6, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 7, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 8, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 9, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 10, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 11, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 12, from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 13, from 2 PM to 5 PM on January 14, and from 9 AM to 1 PM on January 15.