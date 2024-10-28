Meritorious students were honored with checks and appreciation letters

Branch Team Leader Ravi Kant Sharma said that Shri Ram Finance Limited honored 112 meritorious students from classes 7 to 12 with checks and appreciation letters. The program was inaugurated by chief guest Sushil Sharma (MRF Tyre). Balram, Shivkesh, Munshi Khan, Govardhan Sharma, and others were present on the occasion.

Branch Manager Ved Prakash Sharma said that the company undertakes many social welfare activities under its CSR program. Guests Sushil Sharma, Balram, and others encouraged the children to emphasize the importance of education and expressed happiness over the honor bestowed upon the meritorious students. The program was moderated by Collection Manager Shiv Dayal Cheepi.

The program was attended by Vikas Singh Jadoun Advocate, Navratan Singh Naruka, Subhash Kumar, Arun Sharma, Makhan Singh Meena, Gaurav Prajapati, Babli Beniwal, Vishwendra Singh, Wasim Khan, Sachin Kumar, Amit Kumar, Rajendra Singh, and others.