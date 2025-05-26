CG Bus Accident: 30 Injured as Overcrowded Bus Overturns

CG Accident News: Police Investigate The passenger bus was carrying a large number of children, elderly people, and women. The accident is believed to have been caused by a steering failure in the CG 10 G 1652 bus, which was travelling at a high speed. Locals rushed to the scene upon hearing about the incident and broke the bus windows to rescue the injured passengers. Many passengers escaped without even a scratch, but 30 of those who were trapped in the lower section of the bus sustained injuries. All are reported to be out of danger.

Dial 112 and Sanjeevani 108 teams arrived at the scene immediately. The injured were rushed to the Pandaria Community Health Centre. Several passengers were also taken to private hospitals for treatment. Speed governors should be made mandatory for all buses and ambulances, and their speed should be limited to prevent such accidents.

Passengers Report High Speed This bus operates daily between Kawardha and Korba. On Sunday, it had left Kawardha with passengers bound for Korba. The bus travels via Podi, Pandaria, Lorami, and Ratanpur Pali to reach Korba. The accident occurred near Kishunagarh, beyond Pandaria. Passengers reported that the bus was travelling at a high speed. The driver was driving very fast and lost control while negotiating a bend, causing the bus to overturn.

Injured Passengers Those injured in the road accident include: Maruti Tilkwar (12) Sukwapara Bodla, Shiv Prasad Tilkwar (48) Sukwapara Bodla, Mehdi Bai (45) Sukwapara Bodla, Shivam Bharti (13) Lorami, Deepmala Kesharwani (24) Lorami, Chandni Yadav (35) Ratanpur, Simi Yadav (11) Ratanpur, Chindu Patel (35) Motimpur Pandaria, Sangita Sahu (33) Senhabhata Kunda, Shivcharan Sahu (17) Senhabhata Kunda, Taran Sahu (11) Senha Bhata Kunda, Chandni Kubhkar (20) Akhadar Lorami, Lachhan Bai Kubhkar (40) Akhadar Lorami, Mangal Singh Thakur (75) Pusera Pandaria, Gauri Prajapati (50) Kota.

Aarti Prajapati (32) Kota, Partan Prajapati (10) Kota, Yogesh Prajapati (13) Kota, Tijan Prajapati (32) Kota, Priyanka Prajapati (8) Kota, Umang Prajapati (4) Kota Sagar Para, Bilaspur District, Dashoda Bai Kubhkar (65) Akhadar Mungeli, Pawan Kumar (45) Akhadar Mungeli, Ashish Prajapati (32) Korba, Gita Kubhkar (55) Akhadar Mungeli, Domna Prasad (13) Sukwa Para Bodla, Lakshmi Devi Kesharwani (52) Saradha Lorami, Sita Thakur (30) Gopiband Para Pandaria, Revati Bai Jaiswal (47) Akhadar Mungeli, and Chitrarekha Maravi (50) resident of Padkikala Pandaria.

The bus driver was known for driving at high speeds. Even after passengers’ protests, he didn’t reduce his speed. The bus finally met with an accident on Sunday. Many passengers were from Bilaspur, Mungeli, and Kabirdham districts. Most of them belonged to the same family and were travelling for a function.