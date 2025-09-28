Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Navratri Special: The ancient Mahakali temple in Kawardha, a centre of faith, but also a mysterious and ancient history

The Maa Rajarajeshwari Mahakali Temple in Dharmnagari Kawardha, a centre of faith, not only holds religious significance but is also connected to a mysterious history and ancient heritage.

3 min read

Kawardha

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

धर्मनगरी का मां राजराजेश्वरी महाकाली मंदिर (फोटो सोर्स- Patrika)

Image: Patrika

Navratri Special: The Maa Rajrajeswari Mahakali Temple in Kawardha, a centre of faith in the holy city, holds not only religious significance but also a mysterious history intertwined with ancient heritage. The idol of the Goddess enshrined here is believed to be from around the 11th century, giving it a special place among the city's oldest Shakti Peeths.

Three Great Shaktis Together

In the Maa Rajrajeswari Temple, the three great Shaktis – Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasaraswati – are present together. This temple offers a unique confluence of power, prosperity, and knowledge. Local devotees believe that worshipping the Goddess here bestows blessings of strength, wealth, and wisdom in life.

The Mystery of the Idol's Installation

The mystery surrounding the idol of the Goddess installed in the temple remains unsolved to this day. While the idol's antiquity is estimated to be from the 11th century, there is no concrete historical evidence of when and how it was consecrated in the temple. Elders recall that Jyoti Kalash (sacred lamps) have been lit collectively here since the 1970s. Before that, the idol of the Goddess was housed in a small, hut-like structure to the east of the present temple.

Initially, the temple was a house with a tiled roof, which was later cemented by local devotees. In 1955-56, during the excavation of a pond, three idols and a stone inscription in three pieces were found in the middle of the pond. These included a statue of an eight-armed Goddess Durga, Shiv-Shakti, and a statue of a seated Goddess with many figures, which were then placed in the temple complex.

Abode of Faith Situated by Three Ponds

The abode of the Goddess is located on the bank of three ponds in the Thakurpara area. The serene environment of the ponds and the divine aura of the temple fill the hearts of devotees with a unique spiritual energy. Special prayers and devotional programmes are organised here during Navratri, attracting devotees from far and wide.

Testimony of the Elderly, Faith of Generations

Local elders have recounted over time that they have experienced the glory of the Goddess many times in their lives. According to them, prayers offered with a sincere heart in the temple are never in vain. This is why Jyoti Kalash and devotional events have been held here during Navratri for decades.

The City's Ancient Shakti Peeth

The Maa Rajrajeswari Mahakali Temple is considered the oldest Shakti Peeth in Kawardha. The idol enshrined here is invaluable not only from a religious perspective but also as a historical and cultural heritage.

Mysteries of the Sanctum Sanctorum are Subjects of Research

The essence of Maa Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasaraswati, established as Siddhapeeth Raj Rajeshwari, is still present in the said idol. In the idol, Goddess Kali holds a trident in her right hand, a 'kamandalu' (water pot) in her left, and a rosary below her left hand. The mysteries of the temple's sanctum sanctorum remain a subject of research. Previously, Vamamargiya (left-hand path) worship was prevalent in the temple. After the work of the late Pt. Arjun Prasad Sharma as Acharya, Dakshinmargiya (right-hand path) worship commenced here and continues to this day.

Jyoti Lit

According to popular legends, the temple of the Goddess might have originally been in the middle of the pond, and was later established on its bank. Subsequently, a committee was formed for the worship of the Goddess, with the late Dalla Bhai Desai as its first president. The first committee was formed during the worship period of the late Pt. Mohan Sharma in the 1960s, and the lighting of Jyoti Kalash began in 1973-74.

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 03:02 pm

Navratri Special: The ancient Mahakali temple in Kawardha, a centre of faith, but also a mysterious and ancient history

