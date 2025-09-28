Navratri Special: The ancient Mahakali temple in Kawardha, a centre of faith, but also a mysterious and ancient history

The mystery surrounding the idol of the Goddess installed in the temple remains unsolved to this day. While the idol's antiquity is estimated to be from the 11th century, there is no concrete historical evidence of when and how it was consecrated in the temple. Elders recall that Jyoti Kalash (sacred lamps) have been lit collectively here since the 1970s. Before that, the idol of the Goddess was housed in a small, hut-like structure to the east of the present temple.