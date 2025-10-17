Madhya Pradesh: Son of MP’s ‘Kathavachak’ Dies by Suicide, Grief Engulfs Home

According to information received from the hospital and police outpost, around 1 PM, Nikhil Damodar Moyde, a 28-year-old resident of Vallabh Nagar, was brought to the hospital with the help of Dial 112. Here, after a check-up, doctors declared him dead. Relatives who arrived at the hospital stated that Nikhil worked in a finance company and lived with his wife and infant child. His parents reside in Pipri village. His father is a Kathavachak and also works as a postman. Nikhil's wife is a teacher at a private school. (MP News)