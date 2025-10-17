Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Son of MP’s ‘Kathavachak’ Dies by Suicide, Grief Engulfs Home

MP News: The incident came to light when Nikhil's brother, Shubham, a resident of Ashadham Colony, called him in the afternoon as he had some work.

Khargone

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 17, 2025

MP News: Khargone city's Vallabh Nagar Lane No. 4 was rocked by a sensation on Tuesday afternoon when a young man was found hanging from a noose in his home. The youth is the son of Kathavachak Damodar Moyde. Upon receiving information, Dial 112 personnel and family members rushed the youth to the hospital. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

Brought to the hospital, doctors declared him dead

According to information received from the hospital and police outpost, around 1 PM, Nikhil Damodar Moyde, a 28-year-old resident of Vallabh Nagar, was brought to the hospital with the help of Dial 112. Here, after a check-up, doctors declared him dead. Relatives who arrived at the hospital stated that Nikhil worked in a finance company and lived with his wife and infant child. His parents reside in Pipri village. His father is a Kathavachak and also works as a postman. Nikhil's wife is a teacher at a private school. (MP News)

Brother was repeatedly calling

The incident came to light when Nikhil's brother, Shubham, a resident of Ashadham Colony, called him in the afternoon as he had some work. Despite repeated calls, Nikhil did not answer. Following this, Shubham sent a neighbour to Nikhil's house. When the neighbour peeked through the window, Nikhil was seen hanging from a noose. (MP News)

Published on:

17 Oct 2025 09:09 am

Madhya Pradesh / Khargone / Madhya Pradesh: Son of MP's 'Kathavachak' Dies by Suicide, Grief Engulfs Home

Khargone

Madhya Pradesh

