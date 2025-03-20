Major Jain Festival in Madhya Pradesh to Draw Thousands

Grand Preparations in Full Swing Extensive preparations are underway in the region for this event. Ashish Jain, the publicity minister of the organising committee, informed that this historic event will witness the presence of over 70 saints and dignitaries. More than 100 air-conditioned temporary cottages are being constructed for the accommodation of devotees. A massive pandal measuring 180×200 feet is also being prepared.

Furthermore, the construction of a special temple for the installation of 1008 statues in the main Muni Subhatnath Bhagwan and Chaubisi temple, Sahasrakut Jinalaya, and the statues of 101 sons of Adinath Bharat, is complete. The Pratishtha ceremony will be conducted under the guidance of Pratishthacharya Brahmachari Pandit Dharmchandra Shastri from Delhi.

Devotees from Across India and Abroad to Participate During the Mahotsav, more than 50,000 devotees are expected to arrive from across India and abroad. Keeping this in mind, arrangements are being made to ensure utmost order and efficiency.

Jain Initiation Ceremonies on Mahavir Jayanti During this event, on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on 10 April, two Aryikas will be given Jain initiation (Jaineshwari Diksha) under the guidance of the Acharya Sangh. Before this, their God Bharai and Binoli ceremonies will be performed.