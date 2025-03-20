scriptMajor Jain Festival in Madhya Pradesh to Draw Thousands | Latest News | Patrika News
Major Jain Festival in Madhya Pradesh to Draw Thousands

Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav: A grand celebration of the Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav will be held in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, from 7 to 12 April. Over 70 saints and holy men, and more than 50,000 devotees are expected to attend.

KhargoneMar 20, 2025 / 10:23 am

Patrika Desk

Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav of jain community in khargone mp
Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav: The village of Oon in Khargone district is renowned as the nirvana site of four great Jain monks, and as the place where Lord Mahavir Swami manifested. A grand Panch Kalyanak Pratistha Mahotsav will be held here from 7th to 12th April. On this auspicious occasion, Acharya Vishuddhasagar Ji Maharaj, along with his disciples, will grace the event with his presence.

Grand Preparations in Full Swing

Extensive preparations are underway in the region for this event. Ashish Jain, the publicity minister of the organising committee, informed that this historic event will witness the presence of over 70 saints and dignitaries. More than 100 air-conditioned temporary cottages are being constructed for the accommodation of devotees. A massive pandal measuring 180×200 feet is also being prepared.
Furthermore, the construction of a special temple for the installation of 1008 statues in the main Muni Subhatnath Bhagwan and Chaubisi temple, Sahasrakut Jinalaya, and the statues of 101 sons of Adinath Bharat, is complete. The Pratishtha ceremony will be conducted under the guidance of Pratishthacharya Brahmachari Pandit Dharmchandra Shastri from Delhi.

Devotees from Across India and Abroad to Participate

During the Mahotsav, more than 50,000 devotees are expected to arrive from across India and abroad. Keeping this in mind, arrangements are being made to ensure utmost order and efficiency.

Jain Initiation Ceremonies on Mahavir Jayanti

During this event, on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on 10 April, two Aryikas will be given Jain initiation (Jaineshwari Diksha) under the guidance of the Acharya Sangh. Before this, their God Bharai and Binoli ceremonies will be performed.

Committee and Volunteers Engaged in Preparations

Various committees have been formed to ensure the success of the event, with hundreds of workers from the Nimar and Malwa regions providing service. The trust president, Hemchand Jhanjhri, along with other members, are actively working to make the event a success.

