Income Tax Department Scrutinises 4300 'Lakhpati' Ration Card Holders in MP

PDS Ration Scam: Even affluent individuals are receiving subsidised grains meant for the needy from PDS shops. The Delhi Ministry of Food has issued notices to approximately 4300 people in the Khargaon district. These individuals, many of whom are millionaires, have 15 days to explain to the relevant SDM why they are receiving grains despite their financial status. Failure to provide a satisfactory response will result in the cancellation of their eligibility slips and removal from the beneficiary list.
A report from the Income Tax Department to the Food Department revealed that individuals claiming to be poor and benefiting from government schemes are actually wealthy, with annual incomes exceeding ₹6 lakh. They fraudulently included themselves in the BPL cardholder category by misrepresenting their financial status. Following the identification of these tax payers, action has begun to remove them from the list, and notices have been served.
DSO HS Muvel stated that notices have been issued to approximately 4300 beneficiaries in the district whose incomes exceed ₹6 lakh. They have been given 15 days to respond. Some beneficiaries, while not millionaires, have filed tax returns for home loans. These individuals can present their case before the SDM.
Notices have been issued to individuals in the district who have filed income tax returns or have an annual income exceeding ₹6 lakh through the relevant SDM office. The notices state that they are receiving free food grains under PMGKAY despite their annual income exceeding ₹6 lakh (as per information from the Income Tax Department). Therefore, their eligibility is questionable. The notices demand an explanation within 15 days, failing which their eligibility slips will be cancelled. These notices target three categories of individuals: those holding senior positions in companies, those filing tax returns with an annual income exceeding ₹6 lakh, and those with bank transactions exceeding ₹25 lakh.
Conversely, some eligible beneficiaries in the district are unable to receive food grains due to a lack of e-KYC. These individuals frequently raise complaints during public hearings. The inability to obtain fingerprints from the elderly and children is hindering their e-KYC process.