Income Tax Department Scrutinises 4300 'Lakhpati' Ration Card Holders in MP

Notices have been issued to individuals in the district who have filed income tax returns or have an annual income exceeding ₹6 lakh through the relevant SDM office. The notices state that they are receiving free food grains under PMGKAY despite their annual income exceeding ₹6 lakh (as per information from the Income Tax Department). Therefore, their eligibility is questionable. The notices demand an explanation within 15 days, failing which their eligibility slips will be cancelled. These notices target three categories of individuals: those holding senior positions in companies, those filing tax returns with an annual income exceeding ₹6 lakh, and those with bank transactions exceeding ₹25 lakh.