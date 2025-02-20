scriptMP: Bulldozers Demolish Houses, Shops to Widen Highways | MP: Bulldozers Demolish Houses, Shops to Widen Highways | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

MP: Bulldozers Demolish Houses, Shops to Widen Highways

Major highways in Madhya Pradesh (MP) are undergoing expansion, resulting in the demolition of numerous buildings to accommodate the widening of roads to 60 feet.

KhargoneFeb 20, 2025 / 03:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Houses and shops are being demolished to build 60 feet wide roads in MP

Houses and shops are being demolished to build 60 feet wide roads in MP

Several highways in Madhya Pradesh are undergoing widening, resulting in the demolition of numerous buildings. This includes the Indore-Ichhapur highway, currently being widened in Barwah, involving the removal of encroachments by the Nagar Palika (Municipal Corporation).
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has handed over a section of the Indore-Ichhapur highway to the Barwah Nagar Palika. The road from Katakut Fate to Navghat Kheri is now under the Nagar Palika’s control, and they are widening it. Encroachments are being removed through persuasion or stricter measures.
According to Nagar Palika officials, the road will be widened to 60 feet. The corporation has removed encroachments belonging to both ordinary citizens and influential individuals, including those at the main intersection and Jai Stambh Chowk.
As part of this initiative, the Nagar Palika also took action against a private commercial building and lodge near the Bank of India, just beyond Jai Stambh Chowk. This led to a dispute between the lodge owner and the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO).
The Nagar Palika revenue and police departments, along with a large team, arrived to remove the encroachment. Traffic was diverted by placing barricades in the middle of the road.

A lengthy argument ensued between the lodge owner, Prasun Dasani, and the CMO, Kuldeep Kinshuk. The CMO stated that several notices had been issued, but they were not taken seriously. He asserted that the action was being taken as per regulations and that no further time would be given before proceeding with the demolition.
Building Owner Granted Reprieve
The commercial building owner spoke to the Nagar Palika president, Rakesh Gupta, and submitted a written application promising to remove the lower pillars once the divider work begins, allowing road construction up to the existing wall.
Following this written assurance, the Nagar Palika withdrew its personnel. Road construction will now proceed up to the wall. A court case is pending regarding the wall built by the Nagar Palika in front of the shops in the building’s basement. No stay order has been issued by the court yet.
Nagar Palika president Rakesh Gupta stated that their aim is not to deliberately harm anyone. He considers all residents, including those whose encroachments are being removed, as his own. However, he also has a responsibility towards the city’s development. His efforts have focused on persuading people to cooperate in removing encroachments. If appeals are ignored, the city’s development takes precedence.

News / Special / MP: Bulldozers Demolish Houses, Shops to Widen Highways

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister; Becomes 4th Woman CM of national capital

National News

Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister; Becomes 4th Woman CM of national capital

in 2 hours

UP Budget: Yogi Government Announces Rs 80,000 Crore Fund for 3 Crore Farmers

UP News

UP Budget: Yogi Government Announces Rs 80,000 Crore Fund for 3 Crore Farmers

in 4 hours

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

Special

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

2 hours ago

Rajasthan Road Accident Claims Life of Mahant Brahmpuri

Crime

Rajasthan Road Accident Claims Life of Mahant Brahmpuri

in 4 hours

Latest Special

Will Rajasthan's 100 Units of Free Electricity Continue? Finance Minister Responds

Special

Will Rajasthan's 100 Units of Free Electricity Continue? Finance Minister Responds

in 2 hours

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

Special

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

2 hours ago

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

Special

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

2 hours ago

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.