MP: Bulldozers Demolish Houses, Shops to Widen Highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has handed over a section of the Indore-Ichhapur highway to the Barwah Nagar Palika. The road from Katakut Fate to Navghat Kheri is now under the Nagar Palika’s control, and they are widening it. Encroachments are being removed through persuasion or stricter measures.

According to Nagar Palika officials, the road will be widened to 60 feet. The corporation has removed encroachments belonging to both ordinary citizens and influential individuals, including those at the main intersection and Jai Stambh Chowk.

As part of this initiative, the Nagar Palika also took action against a private commercial building and lodge near the Bank of India, just beyond Jai Stambh Chowk. This led to a dispute between the lodge owner and the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO).

The Nagar Palika revenue and police departments, along with a large team, arrived to remove the encroachment. Traffic was diverted by placing barricades in the middle of the road. A lengthy argument ensued between the lodge owner, Prasun Dasani, and the CMO, Kuldeep Kinshuk. The CMO stated that several notices had been issued, but they were not taken seriously. He asserted that the action was being taken as per regulations and that no further time would be given before proceeding with the demolition.

Building Owner Granted Reprieve

The commercial building owner spoke to the Nagar Palika president, Rakesh Gupta, and submitted a written application promising to remove the lower pillars once the divider work begins, allowing road construction up to the existing wall.

Following this written assurance, the Nagar Palika withdrew its personnel. Road construction will now proceed up to the wall. A court case is pending regarding the wall built by the Nagar Palika in front of the shops in the building’s basement. No stay order has been issued by the court yet.

Nagar Palika president Rakesh Gupta stated that their aim is not to deliberately harm anyone. He considers all residents, including those whose encroachments are being removed, as his own. However, he also has a responsibility towards the city’s development. His efforts have focused on persuading people to cooperate in removing encroachments. If appeals are ignored, the city’s development takes precedence.