IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, cyclonic winds are now moving towards North India. Due to cyclonic circulation, there is a possibility of strong winds or thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in several districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Gonda and Bahraich. On Thursday morning, the weather became pleasant in Gonda, Bahraich, and surrounding districts due to drizzle accompanied by strong winds.

Father and Daughter Die After Wall Collapse in Lakhimpur Kheri District In the Majhgai police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, on Wednesday, a brick wall of a house collapsed due to strong thunderstorms. Five people from the same family, who were sleeping under the thatched roof, were buried under the debris. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital, where a father and daughter died during treatment.

Two Dead, One Injured After Lightning Strike in Saharanpur Two people died due to a lightning strike in the Devband police station area of Saharanpur district. One young man was seriously injured. On Wednesday evening, Anil (65 years old) from Khajuri village died on the spot due to a lightning strike. His nephew, Mohit alias Monu (35 years old), was seriously burnt. In Kurdi village, Ankit (28 years old) died due to a lightning strike.

Two Die in Sonbhadra, Including a Young Child On Wednesday afternoon, two people, including a six-year-old girl, died due to lightning strikes in the Babhani and Hathinala areas of Sonbhadra district. Subhasi Devi (31 years old), a resident of Nadhira village (Babhani), was returning home after collecting tendu leaves when she was struck by lightning and became unconscious. She was immediately taken to Myorpur CHC, where doctors declared her dead after a medical examination. In Kodari village of Belhatthi Gram Panchayat (Hathinala), Brijmohan Kharwar’s 6-year-old daughter died after being struck by lightning. The Lekhpal, upon arriving at the scene, informed the officials about the incident. The daughter, six-year-old Muniya, was playing near the house.

Three Dead, Two Injured Due to Thunderstorms in Gorakhpur-Basti Mandal In the Gorakhpur-Basti Mandal, there was heavy to light rain with thunder and lightning in the early hours of Wednesday. In Vijaypur village in the Ramkola police station area of Kushinagar, a woman fell several feet away while trying to save her hut during a thunderstorm and rain, resulting in her death. In addition, a teenager died after being crushed under a mango tree in the Kasiya area of Kushinagar, while his sister was injured. In Gorakhpur, a young man died due to a lightning strike, while his mother was burnt.