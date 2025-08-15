Stray Dogs Kill Woman in Lakhimpur Kheri

UP News: A 45-year-old mentally ill woman was killed in a stray dog attack in the Mitauli area of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening.
The woman, a resident of Piyara village, was reportedly on her way to the fields when she spotted a pack of dogs mauling a dead animal. Frightened, she ran towards a millet field, where she was brutally attacked by the stray dogs.
Locals reported that the dogs mauled the woman, inflicting bites on her neck, face, and head. With no one nearby to help, she died at the scene. Police stated that the woman's mental health deteriorated after her husband's death. She lived with her uncle in the village. The deceased, Kaisar Jahan (40), was the daughter of Masook Ali.
Mitauli SHO Shivaji Dubey said, “The woman was severely mauled. The family refused a post-mortem and did not file a complaint. Municipal council officials have been instructed to capture and relocate the stray dogs.”