Lakhimpur Kheri

Stray Dogs Kill Woman in Lakhimpur Kheri

A mentally ill woman was attacked and killed by stray dogs in Lakhimpur Kheri. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Lakhimpur Kheri

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

DOGS
Stray dogs attack woman. Photo source: AI

UP News: A 45-year-old mentally ill woman was killed in a stray dog attack in the Mitauli area of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening.

Woman Attacked by Dogs While Going Towards Fields

The woman, a resident of Piyara village, was reportedly on her way to the fields when she spotted a pack of dogs mauling a dead animal. Frightened, she ran towards a millet field, where she was brutally attacked by the stray dogs.

Deceased Lived with her Uncle

Locals reported that the dogs mauled the woman, inflicting bites on her neck, face, and head. With no one nearby to help, she died at the scene. Police stated that the woman's mental health deteriorated after her husband's death. She lived with her uncle in the village. The deceased, Kaisar Jahan (40), was the daughter of Masook Ali.

Family Refuses Post-Mortem

Mitauli SHO Shivaji Dubey said, “The woman was severely mauled. The family refused a post-mortem and did not file a complaint. Municipal council officials have been instructed to capture and relocate the stray dogs.”

