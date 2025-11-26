Car falls into canal, five die while returning from wedding

Representative image (AI-generated photo)
An Alto car returning from a wedding fell into the Sharda canal in Lakhimpur Kheri. Five people trapped inside died because the canal gate was locked. The driver is in a critical condition. Villagers used a boat and ropes at night to pull out the car and rescue the occupants.
A major accident occurred on Tuesday night in the Padua police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri. An Alto car returning from a wedding suddenly fell into the Sharda canal. After the collision, the car's gate got locked. The people inside could not get out. Hearing the sound of the car sinking, nearby villagers rushed to the spot.
Visibility was poor due to darkness. Therefore, the villagers used torchlight. They immediately informed the police and entered the canal with a boat. The car was tied with a rope and pulled to the bank with great difficulty. When the gate could not be opened, people broke the glass with bricks to get the passengers out.
During the rescue, one youth moved his limbs for a short while after receiving CPR. However, the other five people were found unconscious. All were immediately taken to CHC Ramia Behad. Where doctors declared five people dead.
Among the deceased were Jitendra (23), Ghanshyam (25), Lalji (45), and Suresh (50) from Bahraich district. One person could not be identified. The car's driver, Bablu, is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.
Villagers said that they started rushing to the spot upon hearing screams. The car was sinking rapidly. The people inside were struggling for help. Soon, the entire car submerged in water. After the arrival of the police team, a rescue operation was conducted overnight along with the villagers.
