Mysterious Sounds During Excavation at Khatu Shyam Temple Leave People Astonished
During the excavation of the Khaṭū Shyām and Lāl Laṅgoṭī Hanuman temples near the Shrī Bālāji temple complex in Singāhi Khurd, Lakhimpur Kheri, an unusual sound was initially heard. Subsequently, a discovery was unearthed that left onlookers astonished.
What was found during the excavation?
Following the sounds, a small brass box was unearthed. Inside the box were brass statues of Ram Darbar, Hanuman, and other deities. Additionally, a trident, a silver statue of Balaji, five maces, five Saligrams, ancient coins, and other items were found. Statues of Ram Darbar, Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Durga were also present in the box.
Police arrive at the scene
News of the discovery spread quickly, drawing a large crowd to the temple to view the statues. Upon receiving information, the police also arrived at the scene. The police secured the ancient coins and statues found in the ground, placing them under the supervision of the temple priest. Servesh Mishra, the temple priest, stated that the statues and coins appear quite old, generating considerable excitement and curiosity among the people.
