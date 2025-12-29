New Year Rush: Banke Bihari Temple Issues Alert, Urges Devotees to Avoid Crowds

If you are also planning to visit Vrindavan on the occasion of the New Year, then read this news before it. Amidst dense fog and biting cold in Vrindavan, a huge crowd of devotees is thronging the Banke Bihari Temple right from the beginning of the New Year. Due to the increasing crowd, pushing and long queues are being witnessed in the temple premises and surrounding lanes. In view of this crowd, the temple committee has issued an advisory for the devotees regarding the New Year. The temple committee has appealed to the devotees not to come to Vrindavan until January 5. This alert has been issued regarding the crowd expected on New Year.