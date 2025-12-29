New Year Rush: Banke Bihari Temple Issues Alert, Urges Devotees to Avoid Crowds

Banke Bihari (Image: X)
If you are also planning to visit Vrindavan on the occasion of the New Year, then read this news before it. Amidst dense fog and biting cold in Vrindavan, a huge crowd of devotees is thronging the Banke Bihari Temple right from the beginning of the New Year. Due to the increasing crowd, pushing and long queues are being witnessed in the temple premises and surrounding lanes. In view of this crowd, the temple committee has issued an advisory for the devotees regarding the New Year. The temple committee has appealed to the devotees not to come to Vrindavan until January 5. This alert has been issued regarding the crowd expected on New Year.
According to the statement of the temple administration, a large number of devotees are expected to throng the temple and its surrounding areas on the occasion of the New Year, which may lead to traffic jams, pushing, and other problems. The priests have also appealed through social media that the blessings of Thakur Ji shower throughout the year, so avoid being a part of the crowd during this period. The administration says that if possible, avoid coming to Vrindavan from December 29, 2025, to January 5, 2026. Plan to visit only when the situation normalises. Especially, do not bring elderly people, small children, disabled persons, pregnant women, heart patients, etc., at all.
Every year, lakhs of devotees come to Vrindavan to have a glimpse of Banke Bihari Ji on the occasion of the New Year. Such a large crowd of devotees arrives that the administration and the temple committee face some difficulty in managing them. This year too, lakhs of people have started arriving. The temple administration further said to travel only if it is very necessary. If you come for any reason, do not bring any kind of bag or valuable items. Use only the designated entry and exit routes for coming and going to the temple.
