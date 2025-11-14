Dhirendra Shastri salutes ASP Anuj Chaudhary on arriving in Mathura

ASP Anuj Chaudhary News: The 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra' led by Bageshwar Dham's Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has entered Mathura. The march, which has been ongoing for the past 7 days, received a grand welcome at various locations.
However, Dhirendra Shastri's health suddenly deteriorated during the march, requiring him to rest by the roadside for a while. ASP Anuj Chaudhary is overseeing the security arrangements for the padyatra in Mathura. During this time, a unique incident occurred. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri himself saluted ASP Anuj Chaudhary for the stringent security arrangements, a gesture that has earned widespread praise.
It is noteworthy that in Mathura, this padyatra will cover a distance of approximately 55 kilometres over the next 3 days. Extensive security arrangements have been made for the march. The enthusiasm among devotees for the procession is at its peak. Many devotees welcomed Shastri by showering flowers and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. Meanwhile, devotees dressed as Hanuman and tableaux depicting Sita and Ram were the centre of attraction during the event.
It is pertinent to mention that in his address, Dhirendra Shastri reacted strongly to the Delhi blast, stating, "We want Ganga, not riots in the country." He also urged clerics to raise children like Dr. Kalam. Shastri's march has now entered the religious and cultural heart of Mathura.
Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri stated, "This is a march of Hindus. Anyone from any party can join; whoever comes will be welcomed. The march is aimed at eradicating caste discrimination, untouchability, and social divisions prevalent in Hindu society." He added that this march symbolises the protection of Sanatan Dharma and Hindu unity.
