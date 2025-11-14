Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mathura

Dhirendra Shastri salutes ASP Anuj Chaudhary on arriving in Mathura

The 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra' led by Bageshwar Dham's Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ahs entered Mathura.

1 minute read
Google source verification

Mathura

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

sanatan ekta padyatra reached mathura peethadheeshwar of bageshwar dham dhirendra shastri saluted asp anuj chaudhary

ASP Anuj Chaudhary News: The 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra' led by Bageshwar Dham's Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has entered Mathura. The march, which has been ongoing for the past 7 days, received a grand welcome at various locations.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Salutes ASP Anuj Chaudhary

However, Dhirendra Shastri's health suddenly deteriorated during the march, requiring him to rest by the roadside for a while. ASP Anuj Chaudhary is overseeing the security arrangements for the padyatra in Mathura. During this time, a unique incident occurred. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri himself saluted ASP Anuj Chaudhary for the stringent security arrangements, a gesture that has earned widespread praise.

Tableaux of Sita-Ram Become the Centre of Attraction

It is noteworthy that in Mathura, this padyatra will cover a distance of approximately 55 kilometres over the next 3 days. Extensive security arrangements have been made for the march. The enthusiasm among devotees for the procession is at its peak. Many devotees welcomed Shastri by showering flowers and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. Meanwhile, devotees dressed as Hanuman and tableaux depicting Sita and Ram were the centre of attraction during the event.

'We Want Ganga, Not Riots in the Country'

It is pertinent to mention that in his address, Dhirendra Shastri reacted strongly to the Delhi blast, stating, "We want Ganga, not riots in the country." He also urged clerics to raise children like Dr. Kalam. Shastri's march has now entered the religious and cultural heart of Mathura.

The March Symbolises Hindu Unity: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri stated, "This is a march of Hindus. Anyone from any party can join; whoever comes will be welcomed. The march is aimed at eradicating caste discrimination, untouchability, and social divisions prevalent in Hindu society." He added that this march symbolises the protection of Sanatan Dharma and Hindu unity.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

up news

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 03:16 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Mathura / Dhirendra Shastri salutes ASP Anuj Chaudhary on arriving in Mathura

Big News

View All

Mathura

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Dhirendra Shastri Faints Again, Suddenly Feels Dizzy and Collapses on the Road, Doctors Investigate

Delhi-Agra Highway, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Highway advisory, Highway traffic update, mathura latest news, mathura news, Mathura News in Hindi, mathura samachar, Padayatra traffic advisory, Padyatra in Mathura, pilgrimage, religious procession, road closure, Sanatan Ekta Padyatra, Traffic Diversion, Travel Alert
Mathura

Delhi Devotee Dies During Darshan at Banke Bihari Temple, Family Distraught

Mathura
Mathura

Banke Bihari’s ‘Charan Darshan’ Only on Akshaya Tritiya

banke bihari charan darshan
Astrology and Spirituality

Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

Geneous Thief, crime
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.