Dhirendra Shastri salutes ASP Anuj Chaudhary on arriving in Mathura

It is noteworthy that in Mathura, this padyatra will cover a distance of approximately 55 kilometres over the next 3 days. Extensive security arrangements have been made for the march. The enthusiasm among devotees for the procession is at its peak. Many devotees welcomed Shastri by showering flowers and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. Meanwhile, devotees dressed as Hanuman and tableaux depicting Sita and Ram were the centre of attraction during the event.