Mathura

Dhirendra Shastri Faints Again, Suddenly Feels Dizzy and Collapses on the Road, Doctors Investigate

Bageshwar Dham's Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri suddenly fainted on the UP-Haryana border. He was laid down on the road.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mathura

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Delhi-Agra Highway, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Highway advisory, Highway traffic update, mathura latest news, mathura news, Mathura News in Hindi, mathura samachar, Padayatra traffic advisory, Padyatra in Mathura, pilgrimage, religious procession, road closure, Sanatan Ekta Padyatra, Traffic Diversion, Travel Alert

Dhirendra Shastri (Image: Patrika)

The Sanatan Ekta Padyatra, led by Bageshwar Dham's Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has entered its seventh day on Thursday. The padyatra, which has passed through Delhi and Haryana, is entering Mathura today, where a 55-kilometre journey will be completed over four days. However, for the second consecutive day, Dhirendra Shastri's health has deteriorated.

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri suddenly felt dizzy at the UP-Haryana border. He lay down on the road and could not move for some time. Devotees present nearby immediately attended to him. He was fanned with a gamcha (a traditional Indian scarf) and given water. After a while, Shastri got up, sat, and managed to recover by eating a paratha with pickle. Earlier on Wednesday, he had developed a high fever. After taking medicine and resting a bit, he had continued the journey, but on Thursday, his health faltered again.

Strict security arrangements are in place for the yatra, with ASP Anuj Choudhary himself deployed at the forefront. Shastri's security has been enhanced following the Delhi blast. Earlier, three police companies were deployed, and now two more companies have been added. Approximately one lakh devotees are accompanying him on the padyatra, participating with drums, and dressed as Ram, Sita, and Hanuman. Tableaus and Ram bhajans are echoing at various places, but Shastri's declining health has cast a shadow over the enthusiasm.

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 12:25 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Mathura / Dhirendra Shastri Faints Again, Suddenly Feels Dizzy and Collapses on the Road, Doctors Investigate

Mathura

Uttar Pradesh

