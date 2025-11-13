Dhirendra Shastri Faints Again, Suddenly Feels Dizzy and Collapses on the Road, Doctors Investigate

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri suddenly felt dizzy at the UP-Haryana border. He lay down on the road and could not move for some time. Devotees present nearby immediately attended to him. He was fanned with a gamcha (a traditional Indian scarf) and given water. After a while, Shastri got up, sat, and managed to recover by eating a paratha with pickle. Earlier on Wednesday, he had developed a high fever. After taking medicine and resting a bit, he had continued the journey, but on Thursday, his health faltered again.