Dhirendra Shastri Faints Again, Suddenly Feels Dizzy and Collapses on the Road, Doctors Investigate

Dhirendra Shastri (Image: Patrika)
The Sanatan Ekta Padyatra, led by Bageshwar Dham's Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has entered its seventh day on Thursday. The padyatra, which has passed through Delhi and Haryana, is entering Mathura today, where a 55-kilometre journey will be completed over four days. However, for the second consecutive day, Dhirendra Shastri's health has deteriorated.
Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri suddenly felt dizzy at the UP-Haryana border. He lay down on the road and could not move for some time. Devotees present nearby immediately attended to him. He was fanned with a gamcha (a traditional Indian scarf) and given water. After a while, Shastri got up, sat, and managed to recover by eating a paratha with pickle. Earlier on Wednesday, he had developed a high fever. After taking medicine and resting a bit, he had continued the journey, but on Thursday, his health faltered again.
Strict security arrangements are in place for the yatra, with ASP Anuj Choudhary himself deployed at the forefront. Shastri's security has been enhanced following the Delhi blast. Earlier, three police companies were deployed, and now two more companies have been added. Approximately one lakh devotees are accompanying him on the padyatra, participating with drums, and dressed as Ram, Sita, and Hanuman. Tableaus and Ram bhajans are echoing at various places, but Shastri's declining health has cast a shadow over the enthusiasm.