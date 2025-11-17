Banke Bihari Temple: Crowd goes wild during Dhirendra Shastri’s darshan

This controversy comes at a time when the arrangements and management of the Banke Bihari Temple have already faced criticism. Non-governmental and religious organisations have repeatedly called for a review of the temple's crowds, structural design, and darshan system. According to some reports, there are differences of interest between the temple committee and the sewayat community. The Goswami community, which has long been involved in the temple's operations, has opposed new reforms such as corridor construction. This opposition is considered not just religious but also linked to socio-cultural identity and rights.