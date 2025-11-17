Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mathura

Banke Bihari Temple: Crowd goes wild during Dhirendra Shastri’s darshan

There was a scuffle between the police and the temple priests (sewayats), and some sewayats' clothes were even torn. Questions were raised about the sanctity of the temple and crowd management in the name of VIP darshan.

3 min read
Google source verification

Mathura

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 17, 2025

Banke Bihari Temple VIP Darshan (फोटो सोर्स : Whatsapp News Group )

Banke Bihari Temple VIP Darshan (Photo Source: WhatsApp News Group)

Sanatan Ekta at Banke Bihari Temple: A major commotion occurred at the world-famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan Dham on Sunday during the visit of Bageshwar Dham Peethadheeshwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

As soon as he arrived, the crowd of devotees already present in the temple and his supporters swelled so much that a heated argument and scuffle broke out between the police and the temple priests (sewayats).

Some sewayats' clothes were torn in this clash. Amidst the controversy, questions were raised about ASP Anuj Choudhary's crowd management and security methods. The administration is now facing a significant challenge in managing the VIP darshan process and crowd control at the temple.

The procession of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was concluding at the Banke Bihari Temple, and due to his popularity, a large number of devotees were already present in the temple premises. However, as soon as he entered through the VIP entrance, his presence created a new surge of people.

According to eyewitnesses, a dense crowd formed between the supporters accompanying Shastri and the pre-existing crowd, causing a sudden increase in pressure near the sanctum sanctorum. Sources indicate that Shastri's charisma caused the crowd pressure inside the temple to become "intense." Consequently, the temple's arrangements were completely disrupted. Both security forces and sewayats attempted to regain control, but the situation quickly spiralled out of hand.

From Arguments to Scuffles

Soon, a verbal spat erupted between the sewayats (people managing affairs at the temple) and police personnel as they tried to reach the sanctum sanctorum. The sewayats argued that they were trying to uphold the sanctity of the temple and control the crowd near the sanctum sanctorum to maintain its purity.

However, the police stated that they had to take steps to maintain security and had to resort to strict measures to control the crowd. Elements of violence also entered the fray. Eyewitnesses reported that the argument escalated into a forceful scuffle. Some sewayats' clothes were also torn, indicating physical contact, pushing, and possibly the use of force during the clash. The angry sewayats accused the police of "misconduct" and "beating."

Showing his torn kurta, one sewayat said, "We were just trying to manage the arrangements, but the police pushed us and beat us, tearing our clothes." He also alleged that the sanctity of the temple was being violated under the guise of VIP darshan, and the sewayats and ancient Hindu traditions were being ignored.

Challenges for Police and Security

The police attempted to control the crowd and ensure the safety of devotees, but their strategy appeared ineffective. Security and coordination in large events always pose challenges, especially when a popular religious leader arrives and a large number of devotees are present. This incident has raised significant questions: How did the temple administration and security agencies balance VIP darshan with regular darshan? Was an adequate crowd management plan in place beforehand? And is the system, in the name of VIP darshan, compromising the temple's sanctity and the traditional role of the sewayats?

Mounting Pressure on Temple Management

This controversy comes at a time when the arrangements and management of the Banke Bihari Temple have already faced criticism. Non-governmental and religious organisations have repeatedly called for a review of the temple's crowds, structural design, and darshan system. According to some reports, there are differences of interest between the temple committee and the sewayat community. The Goswami community, which has long been involved in the temple's operations, has opposed new reforms such as corridor construction. This opposition is considered not just religious but also linked to socio-cultural identity and rights.

Furthermore, VIP darshan at the temple is also a subject of much discussion. Recently, two individuals were arrested for allegedly extorting money from devotees by posing as "fake bouncers." Such incidents highlight that the commercial and security challenges at the temple have become administrative as well as religious.

Protecting Sanctity and Devotees' Expectations

The anger expressed by the sewayats is not merely personal; they emphasize that the temple's sanctity and traditions must be preserved. They argue that the increasing trend of VIP darshan could threaten the religious and spiritual character of the temple. From the sewayats' perspective, their role is not just to facilitate darshan; they protect the temple's dignity, traditions, and modes of worship. Therefore, when they feel that new crowd management or VIP arrangements are undermining their traditional role, their opposition is natural.

Published on:

17 Nov 2025 03:53 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Mathura / Banke Bihari Temple: Crowd goes wild during Dhirendra Shastri’s darshan

