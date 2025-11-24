Sleeper bus travelling from Noida to Raebareli overturns on Yamuna Expressway, 20 passengers injured, rescued after breaking windows

Passersby reported that as soon as they saw the bus overturn, they immediately informed the police. Within 13 minutes of receiving the information, at 1:28 AM, the police arrived. The injured and passengers were extricated from the bus by breaking the windows. They were taken to the hospital with the help of an ambulance. Three of them are in serious condition and have been admitted to SN Medical College in Agra, while 17 passengers have been admitted to the Mathura District Hospital.