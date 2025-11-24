Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mathura

Sleeper bus travelling from Noida to Raebareli overturns on Yamuna Expressway, 20 passengers injured, rescued after breaking windows

Yamuna Expressway bus accident: A sleeper bus overturned after hitting a divider on the Yamuna Expressway between 4 am and 5 am. The bus was going from Noida to Raebareli.

Mathura

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

Overturned bus on Yamuna Expressway; injured being taken for treatment in an ambulance, PC–X

Mathura (Yamuna Expressway bus accident): An AC sleeper bus travelling from Noida to Raebareli overturned on the Yamuna Expressway after losing control. The accident occurred near the Baldev police station area in Mathura. Twenty passengers on the bus were injured. The injured were extricated from the bus by breaking the windows and taken to the hospital with the help of an ambulance. Police also reached the spot upon receiving information. It is being reported that three of the injured are in serious condition.

According to information, the accident happened around 1:15 AM in the Baldev police station area. Over-speeding is being cited as the cause of the accident. The high-speed bus suddenly mounted the divider and overturned. The bus was travelling at such a high speed at the time of the accident that it continued to skid for several metres even after overturning.

Bus was travelling from Noida to Raebareli with passengers

It is being reported that a private company bus was carrying 35 passengers from Noida to Raebareli. As the bus reached near milestone number 127 of the Yamuna Expressway in the Baldev police station area, it suddenly lost control and overturned.

Three seriously injured passengers sent to Agra

Passersby reported that as soon as they saw the bus overturn, they immediately informed the police. Within 13 minutes of receiving the information, at 1:28 AM, the police arrived. The injured and passengers were extricated from the bus by breaking the windows. They were taken to the hospital with the help of an ambulance. Three of them are in serious condition and have been admitted to SN Medical College in Agra, while 17 passengers have been admitted to the Mathura District Hospital.

Accident occurred at 1:15 AM

According to Ranjana Sachan, Station House Officer of Baldev police station in Mathura, passengers stated during questioning that the bus, number UP 22 AT 2877, had departed from Noida on Sunday night. The bus was completely full of passengers due to the wedding season, with 35 people on board. Most passengers were asleep, and the bus was travelling at a high speed. At 1:15 AM, as it entered the Baldev area, it lost control and overturned, leading to screams and chaos at the scene.

24 Nov 2025 11:20 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Mathura / Sleeper bus travelling from Noida to Raebareli overturns on Yamura Expressway, 20 passengers injured, rescued after breaking windows

