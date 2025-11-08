Delhi Devotee Dies During Darshan at Banke Bihari Temple, Family Distraught

Relatives stated that Akhil had been battling heart disease for the past five years and was undergoing treatment. They mentioned that there was a large crowd in the temple at the time of darshan, and a situation akin to jostling was occurring near Gate Number-2. Amidst the pressure of the crowd, Akhil's condition suddenly worsened, and he lost his balance. The temple administration reported that the crowd is relatively higher in the morning, which leads to increased pressure in certain areas. Following the incident, police and security personnel present at the temple made additional arrangements to control the crowd.