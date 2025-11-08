Delhi Devotee Dies During Darshan at Banke Bihari Temple, Family Distraught

Banke Bihari Temple (Image: AI)
A devotee from Delhi, who had come to have darshan at Shri Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on Saturday morning, died after his health suddenly deteriorated. The devotee, who collapsed in panic amidst the crowd in the temple premises, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Where doctors declared him dead.
On Saturday morning, chaos erupted among the crowd of devotees in Mathura when 67-year-old Akhil Keshav Sharan Mathur from Delhi suddenly fell ill. Akhil, a resident of Hari Nagar, Delhi, had arrived at Thakur Banke Bihari Temple with his relatives around 9:45 am. As he was entering the temple premises through Gate Number-2, he suddenly felt a sense of panic and severe restlessness. Within moments, he fainted and collapsed on the ground, causing panic among the devotees present nearby.
Security personnel deployed at the spot immediately took control of the situation, and the temple administration informed the medical team. After providing primary health assistance, Akhil was referred to the Shat Shaiya Hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead during the examination.
Relatives stated that Akhil had been battling heart disease for the past five years and was undergoing treatment. They mentioned that there was a large crowd in the temple at the time of darshan, and a situation akin to jostling was occurring near Gate Number-2. Amidst the pressure of the crowd, Akhil's condition suddenly worsened, and he lost his balance. The temple administration reported that the crowd is relatively higher in the morning, which leads to increased pressure in certain areas. Following the incident, police and security personnel present at the temple made additional arrangements to control the crowd.
