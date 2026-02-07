Yamuna Expressway Horror: Out-of-control container crushes passengers, bodies strewn across road in Mathura

According to information, the bus involved in the accident was travelling from Noida to Agra. Some passengers on the bus needed to disembark midway. Instead of stopping the bus in the designated green zone of the expressway, the driver parked it by the roadside. Subsequently, several passengers got off the bus and stood on the side of the road. At that moment, a speeding container coming from behind hit the passengers standing by the roadside. The passengers did not even get a chance to react before being hit by the container. The collision was so severe that six people died on the spot, while one person was critically injured.