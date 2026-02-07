Yamuna Expressway Horror: Out-of-control container crushes passengers, bodies strewn across road in Mathura

Yamuna Expressway crash leaves six dead on the spot
Mathura Yamuna Expressway Accident: A tragic road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in the early hours of Saturday. A speeding container crushed passengers who were disembarking from a bus. Six people died on the spot, while one passenger was critically injured. The incident caused chaos in the area.
According to information, the bus involved in the accident was travelling from Noida to Agra. Some passengers on the bus needed to disembark midway. Instead of stopping the bus in the designated green zone of the expressway, the driver parked it by the roadside. Subsequently, several passengers got off the bus and stood on the side of the road. At that moment, a speeding container coming from behind hit the passengers standing by the roadside. The passengers did not even get a chance to react before being hit by the container. The collision was so severe that six people died on the spot, while one person was critically injured.
This accident took place near Milestone-88 on the Yamuna Expressway in the Surir police station area of Mathura, around 2:45 AM. Due to the early morning hour, vehicles were moving at high speed on the road, making the accident even more horrific.
Among those who lost their lives in the accident are Sonu, a resident of Sarva Katra in Auraiya; Devesh, a resident of Aleval in Basti; Aslam, a resident of Ganesh ka Purwa in Kannauj; and Santosh, a resident of Prem Nagar in Delhi. The identities of the other two deceased have not yet been ascertained. Amar Dubey, a resident of Bela in Auraiya, was critically injured in this accident and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Traffic was disrupted on the expressway for some time after the accident. Upon receiving information, police and relief teams reached the spot and began rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.
Surir Station House Officer Ajay Kumar stated that traffic has been normalised after the relief and rescue operations were completed. The police are investigating the entire matter to determine the causes of the accident.
