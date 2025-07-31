WhatsApp's New Night Mode: Capture Stunning Low-Light Photos

WhatsApp Night Mode: WhatsApp is constantly working on new features for its Android users. A new update has emerged where WhatsApp is testing a night mode in its in-app camera. This feature is currently available to a select few users in WhatsApp's beta version 2.25.22.2.
This new night mode feature is specifically designed to take better photos in low light. When you take a photo with WhatsApp's camera and the app detects low light, a moon-like icon appears at the top of the screen. By tapping this icon, the user can manually turn on night mode.
WhatsApp's night mode does not apply a filter or overlay, but is entirely based on software-based image enhancement. This feature adjusts the exposure when taking a photo, improves details in shadows, and reduces noise. This results in better photo quality, especially at night or in indoor locations.
However, this feature does not work miracles in extremely dark conditions, but it helps improve the brightness and clarity of photos where there is even a little light.
Recently, WhatsApp also added the option of real-time filters to its in-app camera, allowing users to see different effects while taking photos. But night mode is different from all of them because its purpose is not just to enhance the beauty of the photo, but to improve the quality of the photo in low light.
Currently, this night mode feature is available to beta testers, but it is expected to be rolled out to all Android users in the coming weeks. This step by WhatsApp will prevent users from having to rely on third-party camera apps and will give them the opportunity to take great pictures directly from the WhatsApp camera.