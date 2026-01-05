CNAP vs Truecaller: Government’s New Caller ID System to Reveal Aadhaar Names, Should You Delete Truecaller?

The government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) are jointly introducing a feature called CNAP (Calling Name Presentation). You can call this a government caller ID. Until now, caller ID only displayed the number, but with CNAP, whenever your phone rings, the network will immediately check whose name the SIM is registered under. The name provided in Aadhaar card or KYC documents at the time of SIM acquisition will be displayed on your screen. This means if a fraudster calls pretending to be a bank manager, their real name will appear on the screen.