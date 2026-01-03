Grok AI Controversy in India (Image: Gemini)
Grok AI Controversy in India: We often share photos of ourselves or our families on social media to share our happiness, but imagine if those same photos were misused by AI and presented in a highly objectionable manner? This is not a story from a horror film, but a serious controversy linked to Elon Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter).
The Indian government has become incensed over the misuse of Musk's AI tool Grok. The government has issued a clear warning to X, stating, "Rectify within 72 hours, or be prepared for the consequences."
In fact, over the past few days, several international reports and users have complained that X's premium AI chatbot Grok has failed to prevent objectionable commands in some cases. According to reports, some users attempted to transform normal pictures into obscene ones, and the technical safeguards present at the platform level did not appear to be fully effective in preventing them.
Surprisingly, while AI platforms like ChatGPT or Google Gemini immediately block such inappropriate commands, serious questions have been raised about Grok's security filters. There is neither sufficient control nor clear accountability.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has taken a strict stance regarding the dignity and privacy of Indian users and women. The ministry has sent a stern notice to X, clearly stating that any compromise with the dignity and privacy of women on the platform will not be tolerated.
The government has sought an 'Action Taken Report' (ATR) from X within 72 hours. This means the company will have to state in writing what steps it has taken so far to prevent such objectionable content and what it will do in the future.
The biggest question is, what will happen if X does not comply with the government's directive? This is where the issue of Safe Harbour comes in. Under India's IT laws, social media platforms are granted legal protection regarding user content, which prevents them from being directly held criminally liable.
However, the government has warned that if the misuse of Grok is not curbed, X could lose this legal protection. In simple terms, this could open the way for legal action against the platform and its responsible officials.
In this entire controversy, the attitude of Elon Musk's company is also under scrutiny. According to some international reports, when victims alleged that their photos were misused by AI without consent, the company dismissed it by calling it "Legacy Media Lies."
Now, the question is not whether Elon Musk will bow to the Indian government's strictness, but whether his company X will fully comply with Indian laws and digital guidelines, which are mandatory for every platform operating in the country.
Currently, this matter has become a serious warning for every internet user, especially women, that law and security cannot be compromised in the name of digital freedom, and any platform must operate within the framework of India's rules.
