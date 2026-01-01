Rail Ticket Cashback Offer: Indian Railways offers 3% discount on general ticket bookings via RailOne App from January 14

Rail Ticket Cashback (Image: Patrika)
For the millions of passengers who travel in general compartments of trains and are troubled by the long queues at ticket windows, Indian Railways has brought a fantastic gift for the new year. Now, instead of jostling in queues, you will get money back (cashback) for booking tickets through your mobile.
East Central Railway has announced a special offer to attract passengers towards digital ticket booking.
This new offer from the Railways begins on the festival day, January 14, 2026. According to the information shared on the official X handle, this discount will last for a full 6 months. This means you can save money on every ticket booking from January 14, 2026, to July 14, 2026.
Now, let's get to the most important part: how will this discount reach your pocket? You don't need to do much; just keep these two things in mind.
First and foremost, you must have the Railways' ‘RailOne’ app on your smartphone. The Railways state that this app is so user-friendly that you will find all ticket booking-related services in one place.
The real benefit is hidden in the payment method. If you book a general ticket (Unreserved Ticket) through this app and pay using any online method, be it UPI, debit/credit card, net banking, or the Railways' own R-Wallet, you will get a direct 3% benefit on the fare.
Understand a subtle difference here: The Railways have clarified that if you pay using R-Wallet, you will continue to receive a 3% cashback (as you did before). However, if you pay using other methods (like card or UPI), this benefit will be in the form of a discount.
Let's simplify this with an example. Suppose you need to travel somewhere, and the ticket costs ₹100 at the counter. You would have to pay the full amount and endure the crowd. On the other hand, if you book the same ticket through your phone, you will save ₹3. While the amount might seem small, for those who travel by train daily, it adds up to a significant saving over a month.
So, the advice is not to wait until January 14. If you don't have the app on your phone, download it now and recharge your R-Wallet so that your journey becomes economical from day one.
