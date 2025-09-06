Uttar Pradesh: Government Announces Cashless Medical Treatment for Teachers

He honoured teachers, distributed tablets, and inaugurated smart classes at the event held in the Lok Bhavan auditorium on Teacher's Day. In his address, the Chief Minister said, "I would say to all the teachers across the state: you do well, and we are with you. On Teacher's Day, you all must be thinking what more could be done. We want to announce that we will provide all teachers in the state with the benefit of cashless treatment. Along with this, we will also include Shikshamitras, instructors, and cooks. That is, this facility will benefit approximately 9 lakh teachers, or 9 lakh families, of Uttar Pradesh. The Basic Education, Secondary Education, and Higher Education departments will complete all formalities as soon as possible and work to provide cashless treatment within a time frame."