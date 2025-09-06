Uttar Pradesh: Government Announces Cashless Medical Treatment for Teachers

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a significant benefit for teachers across the state on Teacher's Day – cashless medical treatment. This facility will not only be available to teachers of primary, upper primary, secondary, aided schools and colleges but will also cover Shikshamitras, instructors, and cooks.
At the state-level Teacher's Honour Ceremony held in Lucknow on Friday, the Chief Minister announced that all teachers in the state will now be able to avail of cashless medical treatment. This facility will not only be available to teachers of primary, upper primary, secondary, aided schools and colleges but will also cover Shikshamitras (Shiksha Mitra), instructors, and cooks.
Making this historic announcement, CM Yogi said that this decision will directly benefit approximately 9 lakh teacher families. Now, in any illness or emergency situation, teachers and their families will not have to face financial hardship.
CM Yogi described this as a 'symbol of the government's gratitude for the contribution of teachers'.
He honoured teachers, distributed tablets, and inaugurated smart classes at the event held in the Lok Bhavan auditorium on Teacher's Day. In his address, the Chief Minister said, "I would say to all the teachers across the state: you do well, and we are with you. On Teacher's Day, you all must be thinking what more could be done. We want to announce that we will provide all teachers in the state with the benefit of cashless treatment. Along with this, we will also include Shikshamitras, instructors, and cooks. That is, this facility will benefit approximately 9 lakh teachers, or 9 lakh families, of Uttar Pradesh. The Basic Education, Secondary Education, and Higher Education departments will complete all formalities as soon as possible and work to provide cashless treatment within a time frame."
He also announced that a high-level committee has been formed to increase the honorarium of Shikshamitras and instructors. After the committee's report, the government will soon take a positive decision on this. The government's decision is because these people also support this campaign step by step. The report will be coming very soon, and we will try to do something better in that direction.
CM Yogi said that campaigns like Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankara were launched to improve the condition of schools in the state. Under Operation Kayakalp, 1.36 lakh schools were connected with 19 basic facilities. Meanwhile, through Project Alankara, 2,100 schools have been provided with new buildings and a safe environment so far.