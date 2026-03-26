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Mau

Amrit Bharat Express to run between Mau–Jodhpur

Rail News: There is good news for passengers of Purvanchal. The Mau–Jodhpur weekly special train, operated by the Jodhpur Division, has now been upgraded and will be run as the ‘Amrit Bharat Express’.

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Mau

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Patrika Desk

Mar 26, 2026

Rajasthan rail track upgrade boosts train speed from 95 to 110 kmph on Samdari-Munabao section

Amrit Bharat Express to run between Mau–Jodhpur (File Image: Patrika)

Rail News: There is good news for passengers of Purvanchal. The Mau–Jodhpur weekly special train, operated by the Jodhpur Division, has now been upgraded and will be run as the ‘Amrit Bharat Express’. Along with this, the train will now operate under the regular train numbers 14809/14810 instead of a special number.

Divisional Railway Manager Anurag Tripathi informed that this change has been made on the instructions of the Railway Board. Under the new system, modern rakes will be fitted in the train, providing passengers with better and contemporary facilities. He stated that this train will be the second Amrit Bharat Express in Rajasthan, further strengthening the connectivity between Purvanchal and Rajasthan.

Journey to be Comfortable

According to railway officials, passengers will experience comfortable seating arrangements, mobile charging facilities, modern toilets, and improved speed on this train. The railway administration will soon announce the date for its regular operation.

As per the new timetable, train number 14809 Jodhpur–Mau Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Jodhpur every Sunday at 5 PM and reach Mau on Monday at 11:20 PM. Conversely, the return train, number 14810 Mau–Jodhpur Amrit Bharat Express, will depart from Mau on Tuesday at 4 AM and reach Jodhpur on Wednesday at 8 AM.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hitesh Yadav informed that this train will halt at several major stations including Pipar Road, Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Azamgarh. This new service is expected to make travel between Purvanchal and Rajasthan more seamless and convenient than before.

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Published on:

26 Mar 2026 02:22 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Mau / Amrit Bharat Express to run between Mau–Jodhpur

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