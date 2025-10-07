Maharashtra: Stormy Rain Warning Issued for 20 Districts Due to Western Disturbance

Maharashtra Weather Update: Although the monsoon is on its way out, the weather in many parts of the country is still changing. Due to the effect of a strong Western Disturbance, there has been heavy to very heavy rainfall and hailstorm in North-West India. The first snowfall of the season has been recorded in the hilly states, while continuous rain in many places has made life difficult for people. In Maharashtra too, the spell of rain with lightning and strong winds continues in many places.