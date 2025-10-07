Maharashtra: Stormy Rain Warning Issued for 20 Districts Due to Western Disturbance

Maharashtra Weather Update: Although the monsoon is on its way out, the weather in many parts of the country is still changing. Due to the effect of a strong Western Disturbance, there has been heavy to very heavy rainfall and hailstorm in North-West India. The first snowfall of the season has been recorded in the hilly states, while continuous rain in many places has made life difficult for people. In Maharashtra too, the spell of rain with lightning and strong winds continues in many places.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the remaining parts of Gujarat, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a thunderstorm and rain alert for 21 districts of Maharashtra for the next two days.
In Mumbai, the monsoon will not withdraw on its scheduled date this year either. Usually, the monsoon withdraws by October 8, but this time its departure may occur around October 10 or 11. According to meteorologists, the withdrawal process of the monsoon has been affected due to the powerful cyclone 'Shakti' and a strong Western Disturbance. Due to this, rain activities in the state will intensify in the next few days.
The Meteorological Department has stated that light to moderate rain may continue until the monsoon returns. While there is a possibility of thunderstorms with lightning in some places in the next 2-3 days. On Tuesday and Wednesday, thunderstorms with rain are expected at isolated places in Thane, Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia. A 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for these districts. During this period, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds may occur.
Weather experts say that Cyclone Shakti has disrupted the normal withdrawal process of the monsoon in Maharashtra. The pre-monsoon thunderstorms seen in October have been quite weak this time. Also, dry winds coming from the north due to the Western Disturbance are also affecting cloud activity. However, the IMD has clarified that there is no threat to the coastal areas of Maharashtra from Cyclone 'Shakti'.
Meanwhile, a weather analyst stated that the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal has delayed the withdrawal of the monsoon, but this process has now begun. It may take about a week for the monsoon to completely withdraw. Until then, light intermittent rain will continue in Mumbai.
Big NewsView All
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Trending