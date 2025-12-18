Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, administration takes action

Bomb Threat (Image: Patrika)
Bombay High Court Bomb Threat: A bomb threat email sent on Thursday caused a stir in Mumbai, warning of explosions in several magistrate courts in the city. According to sources, upon receiving the alert, the Bombay High Court premises, along with the Esplanade Court Complex in the Andheri, Bandra, and Fort areas, were immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Chief Justice Mr. D.K. Upadhyay (or Chandrashekhar as per source) instructed all judges to vacate their courtrooms as per security protocol. In light of the threat, court proceedings were adjourned for the day, and all courtrooms were cleared. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were deployed at the Bombay High Court premises, where an intensive search operation was conducted.
The Mumbai Police confirmed receiving threats at several courts and some banks. The Police Commissioner stated that the search at all locations has been completed, and the premises have been declared safe. No suspicious objects were found, leading to the initial assessment that it was a hoax threat. However, the investigation is ongoing, and an FIR will be registered against the unknown individual.
High court proceedings are expected to resume from 3 PM. Security agencies are monitoring the situation, and efforts are underway to trace the sender of the threat.
