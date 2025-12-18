18 December 2025,

Thursday

National News

Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, administration takes action

The Bombay High Court premises received a bomb threat on Thursday. Read the full story to know more.

Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Bomb Threat (Image: Patrika)

Bombay High Court Bomb Threat: A bomb threat email sent on Thursday caused a stir in Mumbai, warning of explosions in several magistrate courts in the city. According to sources, upon receiving the alert, the Bombay High Court premises, along with the Esplanade Court Complex in the Andheri, Bandra, and Fort areas, were immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Court Evacuated After Threat Received

Chief Justice Mr. D.K. Upadhyay (or Chandrashekhar as per source) instructed all judges to vacate their courtrooms as per security protocol. In light of the threat, court proceedings were adjourned for the day, and all courtrooms were cleared. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were deployed at the Bombay High Court premises, where an intensive search operation was conducted.

Threat Found to be Hoax After Investigation

The Mumbai Police confirmed receiving threats at several courts and some banks. The Police Commissioner stated that the search at all locations has been completed, and the premises have been declared safe. No suspicious objects were found, leading to the initial assessment that it was a hoax threat. However, the investigation is ongoing, and an FIR will be registered against the unknown individual.

Proceedings to Resume Soon

High court proceedings are expected to resume from 3 PM. Security agencies are monitoring the situation, and efforts are underway to trace the sender of the threat.

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 03:55 pm

