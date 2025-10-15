Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai

Train Passengers Take Note! Relatives Can No Longer Accompany You to the Platform, Railways Takes Strict Decision

Managing crowds on platforms during the festive season is a major challenge for the railways, hence a significant decision has been taken to ensure passenger safety.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Government Railway Police Maharashtra

Platform tickets discontinued at major Mumbai railway stations. (Photo: IANS/File)

Indian Railways has taken a precautionary measure in view of the heavy rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja. The sale of platform tickets has been temporarily suspended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Bandra Terminus, and other major stations in Mumbai.

Ban on platform tickets at Western Railway stations from October 15 to 31

Western Railway, in a press release, stated that the sale of platform tickets will be banned at Gujarat's Vapi, Udhna, and Surat stations, along with Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, from October 15 to October 31. Railway officials said this step has been taken to ensure passenger safety and maintain smooth movement at the station.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that it was necessary to temporarily ban platform tickets due to the excessive rush of passengers during the festivals. He added, "Our aim is to control the crowd on the station premises and ensure the safety of passengers."

Platform tickets also suspended at these Central Railway stations

Meanwhile, Central Railway has also announced a temporary suspension of platform ticket sales at major stations in the Mumbai division, including CSMT, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel, from October 16 to October 28.

Central Railway stated that heavy crowds gather at stations during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Therefore, this step has been taken for passenger safety and crowd management.

Exemptions for certain passengers

However, the railway has clarified that platform tickets may be issued if needed to those assisting senior citizens, sick passengers, disabled individuals, children, or women. Additionally, exemptions will be given to those assisting less mobile individuals or passengers requiring special care.

It is noteworthy that last year in October, a stampede occurred at Bandra Terminus in a rush to board a train, injuring nine passengers. This year, the railway has taken strict measures in advance to avoid any such situation.

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 03:08 pm

