Asaduddin Owaisi was giving an election speech, police issued a notice to avoid inflammatory language

What was in the notice? The police have directed Owaisi not to hurt the sentiments of any community through his speeches and not to use inflammatory language. The AIMIM chief was seen reading the notice on his mobile phone while sitting on the stage. The notice does not mention any specific instance where Owaisi violated the law through his speeches.

Speech on Waqf Bill 2024 Owaisi has been a vocal critic of the controversial Waqf Bill 2024. AIMIM welcomed the Supreme Court’s guidelines on “bulldozer justice,” which set national guidelines for demolition of properties. The Supreme Court said that the executive cannot play the role of judges, declare anyone guilty, or demolish homes. Owaisi said the Supreme Court’s order was a “ray of hope” that would stop state governments from “collectively punishing Muslims and other marginalized groups.”

‘Bulldozer Action’ AIMIM chief has accused the BJP of glorifying “bulldozer action.” He said, “Let’s assume there are 50 houses in a locality, but only one house belonging to Abdul Rahman is being demolished. It’s being claimed that the entire locality is not illegal, but only his house is illegal. This is a perfect example of spreading hatred.” His party has criticized rival parties in Maharashtra, saying they have no ideology left, and pointed to the complexity of the political landscape after the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) formed a new alliance with parties that traditionally shared similar ideologies.

This is not the first time Owaisi has received a notice for his alleged provocative speeches. Earlier this year, before the general elections, the Election Commission had issued a notice to him for his alleged communal remarks in a meeting in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.